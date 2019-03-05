BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU junior forward Ayana Mitchell has been named to the 2019 All-Southeastern Conference first team by the league’s coaches, the SEC office announced Tuesday.
Eight players were selected to the first and second teams. Eight were also named to the All-Freshman team and five to the All-Defensive team. Mitchell was the only LSU player honored.
Mitchell was not named to the Associated Press All-SEC team. Five players were selected as first- and second-teamers by an AP panel.
A native of Conyers, Georgia, Mitchell leads the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She is one of only three SEC players to average a double-double for the season, along with player of the year Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State and Auburn’s Unique Thompson. Mitchell ranks fourth in rebounding, 17th in scoring and second in field-goal percentage (56.2) and double-doubles (15).
Mitchell started the season with four consecutive double-doubles and wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a career-high 21 rebounds (along with 15 points) in a 56-46 loss to Auburn. The last LSU player with four straight double-doubles and 20 or more rebounds in a game in a season was former Lady Tigers All-American Sylvia Fowles in 2007-08.
Also on Sunday, Mitchell became the 15th player in LSU history with 700 career rebounds and is 28 points away from becoming the 33rd Lady Tiger with 1,000 career points.
No. 9-seeded LSU (16-12, 7-9 SEC) LSU opens SEC tournament play at 11 a.m. CST Thursday against No. 8 Tennessee (18-11, 7-9) in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.
McCowan was named SEC player of the year by both the SEC coaches and the media. She was also AP player of the year last season.
Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer was named AP coach of the year for the second straight season and the third time in the past five years. He shared coach of the year honors on the coaches’ team with Kentucky’s Matthew Mitchell.
Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was named AP newcomer of the year and freshman of the year on the coaches’ team.
All-SEC coaches’ team
First Team
Ayana Mitchell, LSU
Caliya Robinson, Georgia
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Maci Morris, Kentucky
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M
Second Team
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas
Janiah McKay, Auburn
Crystal Allen, Ole Miss
Te'a Cooper, South Carolina
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina
Alexis Jennings, South Carolina
Rennia Davis, Tennessee
Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt
All-Freshman team
Robyn Benton, Auburn
Blair Green, Kentucky
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Akira Levy, Missouri
Destanni Henderson, South Carolina
Victaria Saxton, South Carolina
Zaay Green, Tennessee
Brinae Alexander, Vanderbilt
All-Defensive team
Janiah McKay, Auburn
Caliya Robinson , Georgia
Taylor Murray, Kentucky
Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State
Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky and Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State
Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
6th Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, Missouri
Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, Kentucky
AP All-SEC team
First team
Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, G, 5-foot-7, Soph., Manfield, Texas
Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G, 6-1, Sr., Columbia, Missouri
Anriel Howard, Mississippi State, F, 5-11, Sr., Atlanta
u-Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C, 6-7, Sr., Brenham, Texas
Caliya Robinson, Georgia, F, 6-3, Sr., Marietta, Georgia
Second team
Rennia Davis, Tennessee, G/F, 6-2, Soph., Jacksonville, Florida
Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, G, 5-11, Soph., Sapulpa, Oklahoma (Oklahoma transfer)
Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, G, 5-10, Jr., Noblesville, Indiana
Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, F, 6-2, Fr., Cleveland, Tennessee
Maci Morris, Kentucky, G, 6 feet, Sr., Pineville, Kentucky
Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State
Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State
Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky
u-unanimous selection
AP All-SEC Voting Panel
Robert Cessna, The Eagle (Bryan-College Station, Texas); David Cloninger, The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina); Greg Hadley, The State (Columbia, South Carolina); Gene Henley, Chattanooga (Tennessee) Times Free Press; Tyler Horka, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi); Justin Lee, Opelika-Auburn (Alabama) News; Courtney Lyle, SEC Network; Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Adam Minichino, The Commercial Dispatch (Columbus, Mississippi); Alyssa Orange, KNWA (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Scott Rabalais, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); Dylan Rudolph, Independent Florida Alligator; Adam Sparks, The Tennessean (Nashville, Tennessee); Josh Sullivan, Lexington (Kentucky) Herald Leader; Nick Suss, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi); Taylor Vortherms, The Daily Times (Maryville, Tennessee)