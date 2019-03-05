misourilsu.020519 029.jpg
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — LSU junior forward Ayana Mitchell has been named to the 2019 All-Southeastern Conference first team by the league’s coaches, the SEC office announced Tuesday.

Eight players were selected to the first and second teams. Eight were also named to the All-Freshman team and five to the All-Defensive team. Mitchell was the only LSU player honored.

Mitchell was not named to the Associated Press All-SEC team. Five players were selected as first- and second-teamers by an AP panel.

A native of Conyers, Georgia, Mitchell leads the Lady Tigers in scoring and rebounding with 13.4 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. She is one of only three SEC players to average a double-double for the season, along with player of the year Teaira McCowan of Mississippi State and Auburn’s Unique Thompson. Mitchell ranks fourth in rebounding, 17th in scoring and second in field-goal percentage (56.2) and double-doubles (15).

Mitchell started the season with four consecutive double-doubles and wrapped up the regular season Sunday with a career-high 21 rebounds (along with 15 points) in a 56-46 loss to Auburn. The last LSU player with four straight double-doubles and 20 or more rebounds in a game in a season was former Lady Tigers All-American Sylvia Fowles in 2007-08.

Also on Sunday, Mitchell became the 15th player in LSU history with 700 career rebounds and is 28 points away from becoming the 33rd Lady Tiger with 1,000 career points.

No. 9-seeded LSU (16-12, 7-9 SEC) LSU opens SEC tournament play at 11 a.m. CST Thursday against No. 8 Tennessee (18-11, 7-9) in Greenville, South Carolina. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

McCowan was named SEC player of the year by both the SEC coaches and the media. She was also AP player of the year last season.

Mississippi State coach Vic Schaefer was named AP coach of the year for the second straight season and the third time in the past five years. He shared coach of the year honors on the coaches’ team with Kentucky’s Matthew Mitchell.

Kentucky guard Rhyne Howard was named AP newcomer of the year and freshman of the year on the coaches’ team.

All-SEC coaches’ team

First Team

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Caliya Robinson, Georgia

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Maci Morris, Kentucky

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second Team

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Janiah McKay, Auburn

Crystal Allen, Ole Miss

Te'a Cooper, South Carolina

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Alexis Jennings, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

All-Freshman team

Robyn Benton, Auburn

Blair Green, Kentucky

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Akira Levy, Missouri

Destanni Henderson, South Carolina

Victaria Saxton, South Carolina

Zaay Green, Tennessee

Brinae Alexander, Vanderbilt

All-Defensive team

Janiah McKay, Auburn

Caliya Robinson , Georgia

Taylor Murray, Kentucky

Jazzmun Holmes, Mississippi State

Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Co-Coaches of the Year: Matthew Mitchell, Kentucky and Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Freshman of the Year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Defensive Player of the Year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

6th Woman of the Year: Cierra Porter, Missouri

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Maci Morris, Kentucky

AP All-SEC team

First team

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M, G, 5-foot-7, Soph., Manfield, Texas

Sophie Cunningham, Missouri, G, 6-1, Sr., Columbia, Missouri

Anriel Howard, Mississippi State, F, 5-11, Sr., Atlanta

u-Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State, C, 6-7, Sr., Brenham, Texas

Caliya Robinson, Georgia, F, 6-3, Sr., Marietta, Georgia

Second team

Rennia Davis, Tennessee, G/F, 6-2, Soph., Jacksonville, Florida

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas, G, 5-11, Soph., Sapulpa, Oklahoma (Oklahoma transfer)

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina, G, 5-10, Jr., Noblesville, Indiana

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky, F, 6-2, Fr., Cleveland, Tennessee

Maci Morris, Kentucky, G, 6 feet, Sr., Pineville, Kentucky

Player of the year: Teaira McCowan, Mississippi State

Coach of the year: Vic Schaefer, Mississippi State

Newcomer of the year: Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

u-unanimous selection

AP All-SEC Voting Panel

Robert Cessna, The Eagle (Bryan-College Station, Texas); David Cloninger, The Post and Courier (Charleston, South Carolina); Greg Hadley, The State (Columbia, South Carolina); Gene Henley, Chattanooga (Tennessee) Times Free Press; Tyler Horka, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi); Justin Lee, Opelika-Auburn (Alabama) News; Courtney Lyle, SEC Network; Dave Matter, St. Louis Post-Dispatch; Adam Minichino, The Commercial Dispatch (Columbus, Mississippi); Alyssa Orange, KNWA (Fayetteville, Arkansas); Scott Rabalais, The Advocate (Baton Rouge, Louisiana); Dylan Rudolph, Independent Florida Alligator; Adam Sparks, The Tennessean (Nashville, Tennessee); Josh Sullivan, Lexington (Kentucky) Herald Leader; Nick Suss, The Clarion-Ledger (Jackson, Mississippi); Taylor Vortherms, The Daily Times (Maryville, Tennessee)

