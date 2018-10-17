BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A year after being picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference men's basketball race, LSU made a significant jump in this year's predictions.

LSU was tabbed to finish sixth by a panel of SEC and national media, which also chose sophomore point guard Tremont Waters as a preseason first-team All-SEC pick.

The voting was announced Wednesday morning to kick off SEC media days for the men with the head coach and two players representing each league school. The women will repeat the process Thursday.

After being picked to finish last a year ago, LSU, under first-year coach Will Wade, put together an 18-15 season with an 8-10 mark in SEC play to tie for ninth in the regular season.

In winning six more conference games than the previous season, the Tigers earned a postseason bid to the NIT and reached the second round before being eliminated by Utah.

While Wade returns only three players from that team, the Tigers' 2018 recruiting class was ranked fourth in the nation by 247Sports.

Kentucky, which will likely be the nation's No. 1 team when The Associated Press poll comes out next week, was the media's pick to win the conference title.

It was the eighth consecutive year and 14th time since the 1998-99 season that the Wildcats were picked to claim the regular-season championship.

Kentucky was followed by Tennessee, Auburn, Mississippi State, Florida, LSU and Alabama to round out the top half of the league.

Waters, a member of the All-Freshman team last season, was a preseason first-team All-SEC pick with Tennessee's Grant Williams, Arkansas' Daniel Gafford, South Carolina's Chris Silva and Kentucky's Reid Travis.

Williams was named player of the year in the voting, while Waters was one of nine others who received at least one vote for that honor.

2018-19 SEC media poll

1. Kentucky

2. Tennessee

3. Auburn

4. Mississippi State

5. Florida

6. LSU

7. Alabama

8. Vanderbilt

9. Missouri

10. Arkansas

11. South Carolina

12. Texas A&M

13. Georgia

14. Ole Miss

All-SEC

First team

Daniel Gafford, Arkansas

Reid Travis, Kentucky

Tremont Waters, LSU

Chris Silva, South Carolina

*Grant Williams, Tennessee

* preseason player of the year

Second team

(ties are not broken)

Bryce Brown, Auburn

Jared Harper, Auburn

Jalen Hudson, Florida

PJ Washington, Kentucky

Quinndary Weatherspoon, Mississippi St.

Jontay Porter, Missouri

Admiral Schofield, Tennessee