Several recognizable figures spoke at a candlelight vigil Tuesday night for Wayde Sims.

But the words from Sims' father, Wayne, stood out among the overflow crowd outside the Maravich Center with Tiger Stadium as a backdrop. The dad of the slain LSU basketball player took the podium and addressed the crowd, speaking glowingly about his son and, at times, directly addressing his son's teammates, seating in front of the stage.

Below is an edited transcription of Wayne Sims' speech:

We're all saddened. (Wayde) was just 20 years old. One thing I can tell to these young men: 'Play your hearts out.' I know Wayde would've loved to be here with y'all through the season. Stay on track. The team is your family ... Have each other's back.

This is the LSU thing is a family. I hope y'all can learn from this. Us as parents we say to learn from your mistakes.

As a parent I wondered why my son was taken away from me so soon. After talking with God, there's a reason for it. Hopefully someone could ... his life could save somebody else's life.

Me and my wife we truly appreciate the support ... Please just keep us with your prayers. Uplift us and give us prayer for strength, we appreciate it.

Wayde was a great person. He had a big smile.

He enjoyed fishing. He loved going crabbing. Basketball absorbed a lot of his time. When he had free time he'd enjoy the outdoors.

He was a true friend ... he went down for a friend of his. Make sure that you have true friends. Ones that are going to stand up for you and fight for you.

Coming from the basketball world, that's your family right there. Don't let anybody break your circle or break you down. Uplift each other. That's what Wayde would want. I wish y'all well in your season. Wayde is going to be with us in spirit.

We're saddened, but we're going to get through this. Just keep praying for us. Thank you.