LSU coach Ed Orgeron received a text message from Joe Burrow's father Monday, the one-year anniversary of Burrow winning the Heisman Trophy.

"He told me thank you," Orgeron said. "I said, 'What? Thank y'all.'"

At the Heisman Trophy ceremony last year, Burrow cried while he addressed Orgeron. He thanked Orgeron for taking a chance on him and said LSU needed to give the coach a lifetime contract.

Max Johnson limited due to 'small injury,' Ed Orgeron says; full return expected by Ole Miss LSU quarterback Max Johnson will be limited in practice Monday due to a minor injury he suffered against Florida, head coach Ed Orgeron told r…

With Burrow at quarterback, LSU completed an undefeated season and won its fourth national title, forever binding Orgeron and Burrow.

"Just a tremendous family, tremendous award for Joe," Orgeron said. "But you know what? It wasn't finished. That was big for Joe, but he had his eyes set on a national championship, and he was the leader of that team."