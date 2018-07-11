The honors continue to come in for LSU outfielder Daniel Cabrera and pitcher Ma’Khail Hilliard.
Both Tigers were named Wednesday to Baseball America's Freshman All-America teams. Cabrera was voted to the first team while Hilliard was a second-team selection.
Wednesday’s honor marked Cabrera’s fifth freshman All-America award and Hilliard’s fourth freshman All-America designation.
Cabrera, who prepped at Parkview Baptist, batted .315 this past season with 18 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 54 RBIs. A Freshman All-Southeastern Conference selection, he was seventh in the league in doubles and eighth in RBIs.
Cabrera is playing this summer as a starting outfielder for the United States Collegiate National Team under LSU coach Paul Mainieri. He replaced fellow LSU outfielder Antoine Duplantis, who injured his shoulder in Team USA's first game in June.
Hilliard, a Central High School graduate, was 9-5 this season with a 3.79 earned run average in 17 appearances (12 starts). The right-hander was sixth in the SEC in wins, and he worked 76 innings, allowing 32 earned runs with 31 walks and 70 strikeouts. He began his collegiate career by firing 17 consecutive scoreless innings and did not allow a run until the first inning of a start versus Missouri on March 18.