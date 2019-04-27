lsusouthern.041019 HS 1199.JPG
Buy Now

LSU starting pitcher Landon Marceaux (11) pitches against Southern, Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at Southern University's Lee Hines Field in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

WHO: LSU at Alabama

WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

TV: None

STREAMING: SECN+

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 28-16, 12-8 Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 26-18, 5-15.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 23.1 IP, 11 BB, 19 SO); Alabama – TBA

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/sports

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU must win on Sunday to remain in contention for an SEC title. With so much on the line, the Tigers will hand the ball to Marceaux. It will mark his first weekend start since March 2 at Texas. Hampered by arm soreness, Marceaux has not pitched regularly the past month. He threw three scoreless innings earlier this week.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

View comments