WHO: LSU at Alabama
WHEN: 1 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Sewell-Thomas Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
TV: None
STREAMING: SECN+
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 15 by Collegiate Baseball. Alabama is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 28-16, 12-8 Southeastern Conference. Alabama is 26-18, 5-15.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – Fr. RHP Landon Marceaux (2-2, 7.33 ERA, 23.1 IP, 11 BB, 19 SO); Alabama – TBA
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: LSU must win on Sunday to remain in contention for an SEC title. With so much on the line, the Tigers will hand the ball to Marceaux. It will mark his first weekend start since March 2 at Texas. Hampered by arm soreness, Marceaux has not pitched regularly the past month. He threw three scoreless innings earlier this week.