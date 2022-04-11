LSU outfielder Josh Pearson was named Southeastern Conference Co-Freshman of the Week after his performance in the Tigers' sweep of Mississippi State at Dudy Noble this weekend.
Pearson batted .462 (6 for 13) on the week, starting with a double against Grambling on Tuesday.
This weekend, Pearson went 5 for 11 at the plate, including two homers for six RBIs. His sac fly in the top of the fourth inning on Friday scored Cade Doughty for the first run of the game. He came back on Sunday knocking a three-run home run in the fifth inning to break a 1-1 tie, then added a solo home run in the seventh and an RBI single in the eighth.
"There's a big difference between having talent and being ready at this level," LSU coach Jay Johnson said. "He's very coachable, very smart. It's been hard for everybody to crack into the lineup, but I felt like his time was coming."
Pearson shares the honor with Florida's Blake Purnell.