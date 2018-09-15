Joe Burrow is an interesting man, however his quirks don't always have the most interesting explanations.

LSU's new quarterback has led the Tigers to two season-opening wins, and he joined ESPN's Marty Smith in Tiger Stadium earlier this week to answer questions about his experience to this point.

Burrow talked about how his teammates got on him early on in his tenure for eating a salad, despite fried chicken being available.

"I went to grab a salad as a little appetizer for some lasagna and I just start getting made fun of," he said. "I look around and I was like 'what are you guys talking about? I can't eat a salad down here? They said 'No, grab the fried chicken.' "

Burrow also explained what's behind his quirky tradition of wearing one of his socks inside out: laziness.

"It started because I would wash my socks and I was too lazy to flip them outside-in," he said. "It just started and I just keep it going."

Burrow also explained what it was like competing in the four-man quarterback battle in the offseason, what it's like playing in Tiger Stadium and what he's expecting in a big showdown with Auburn.

LSU faces off with Auburn at 2:30 p.m. (CST) on CBS.

