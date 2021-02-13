Even though the numbers say otherwise, Javonte Smart couldn’t help but grin a little Saturday when he said he has nothing personal against Tennessee.

Maybe Smart doesn’t see red when Tennessee shows up, but he does see orange — and green.

Green as in a green light to attack the orange-clad Vols any time he wants and from any angle, or so it seems.

Smart’s latest virtuoso performance against Tennessee came Saturday when he filled up the stats sheet with 20 points, five rebounds, two assists and two blocked shots in LSU’s 78-65 victory in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

In three career games against Rocky Top, Smart has averaged 23.3 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.3 steals.

His best game was when he poured in a career-high 29 points, five rebounds and five assists in an overtime win over then-No. 5 Tennessee as a freshman.

When asked what it is about Tennessee, Smart smiled just a little.

“Actually, that’s a great question,” he said. “Everybody always asks me that. Every year we play them, I just seem to kill them. I really don’t know.”

Maybe it’s better that Smart, who’s connected on 48.9% of his field-goal attempts — 42.1% from beyond the 3-point arc — and made 93.3% of his free throws in his three games against Tennessee doesn’t know.

Darius Days, who arrived at LSU in the same recruiting class as Smart, couldn’t put his finger on it, either.

“It’s always something about this team,” Days said. “He had a crazy game his freshman year and a crazy game last year. It’s just something about Tennessee, he loves to play against them.”

After LSU (13-6, 8-4 Southeastern Conference) set the tone in the first half with a stifling defense that held No. 16 Tennessee (14-5, 7-5 SEC) to just 16 points in the first 16-plus minutes, Smart and the Tigers’ offense started clicking in the second half.

After Tennessee trimmed a five-point halftime deficit to a single point twice in the first two minutes of the second half, LSU held a 50-46 lead when Smart, who had 11 first-half points, crushed the Vols’ spirit again.

The 6-foot-4 point guard exploited Tennessee’s defense on three consecutive possessions, driving to the rim all three times for short bank shots that wound up in the basket.

The third one was a thing of beauty as he rebounded a missed 3-point shot, pushed the ball up the floor and sped end-to-end for his third layup in 62 seconds.

He was fouled on the play and converted the three-point play to up the score to 57-46 with 11:21 remaining.

The lead never got under 10 the rest of the way.

“They got it (down) to one and Javonte just went and did his thing,” a smiling Days said. “He’s one of our leaders and he just put us on his back. We just rolled his way and capitalized on it in the second half, and kept playing solid.”

LSU coach Will Wade said it was one of LSU’s better games this season.

“Proud of our guys, I thought we played one of our better games … probably our best game to date,” he said. “I thought we got contributions from everyone.”

LSU led by as many as 17 at 68-51 with 5:10 left on a running bank shot by Cam Thomas, who led the Tigers with 25 points. It was his 11th 25-point game of the season.

But it was Smart’s day, again.

“I think it’s just a confidence thing playing those guys,” he said. “We really needed this win, so I wanted to go in with that mindset of leading the guys to this victory and help do what I can to get the ‘W.’

“It’s nothing really personal. It’s just something I had to do and something I’m capable of doing and I just felt like I had to do it today.”

His team really needed it.

After a big win at Mississippi State on Wednesday night, the Tigers were on the hunt for another NCAA résumé-building win which it got with the Quadrant 1 victory over Tennessee.

In addition to Thomas’ 25 points and Smart’s 20, Days had 14 as LSU shredded a Tennessee defense that ranked 11th nationally in field-goal defense going into the game.

Aundre Hyatt, who made his second start in a row, also had a big game with eight points and a team-high eight rebounds.

The Tigers shot 59.3% in the second half to pull away from the visitors.

Tennessee got 21 points from Jaden Springer, while Santiago Vescovi had 13 and Keon Johnson, the reigning SEC freshman of the week, added 10.

Springer also had seven assists, but LSU had Tennessee’s number again.

“Javonte was obviously tremendous, Cam was phenomenal,” Wade said. “Darius did a great job and Aundre was huge. It’s something we can continue to build off of.”