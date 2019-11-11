Despite a season-opening victory over Bowling Green on Friday night, the LSU men's basketball team fell one spot to No. 23 on Monday in the Associated Press' first regular-season poll.

LSU, which will take on VCU in Richmond, Virginia, on Wednesday night, was No. 22 in the preseason rankings released last month and dropped after its 88-79 win over Mid-American Conference favorite Bowling Green.

Will Wade's team faces an early-season challenge Wednesday night when LSU travels to Richmond, Virginia, to meet up with VCU, which was 25th in the AP preseason poll.

But the Rams also fell out of the Top 25 despite going 2-0 last week. VCU received the most votes of the teams that didn't make the Top 25.

Wade spent six years at VCU in two different stints as a head coach and assistant. He was the head coach there for two seasons before then-LSU athletic director Joe Alleva hired him away in March 2017.

LSU, which garnered 234 points in the preseason poll, picked up three more points from 65 voters nationwide and had 237 on Monday.

The Tigers' 237 points put them between No. 22 Auburn (247 points) and No. 24 Baylor (179).

Kentucky, which was ranked No. 2 in the preseason poll, took over the top spot Monday after beating then-No. 1 Michigan State in their season opener last Tuesday.

Kentucky received 64 first-place votes and totaled 1,622 points to easily outdistance Duke, which tallied 1,538 points. No. 4 Louisville got the other first-place vote.

In addition to Kentucky, Auburn and LSU, Florida is the other Southeastern Conference team in the poll.

The Gators, however, plummeted from sixth in the preseason to 15th after going 1-1 this week with a loss to Florida State on Sunday.

AP Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

1. Kentucky (64), 1,622 points

2. Duke, 1,538

3. Michigan State, 1,451

4. Louisville (1), 1,425

5. Kansas, 1,354

6. North Carolina, 1,187

7. Maryland, 1,166

8. Gonzaga, 1,136

9. Virginia, 1,134

10. Villanova, 1,064

11. Texas Tech 888

12. Seton Hall, 869

13. Memphis, 828

14. Oregon, 804

15. Florida, 616

16. Ohio State, 544

17. Utah State, 507

18. Saint Mary's, 438

19. Arizona, 415

20. Washington, 373

21. Xavier, 370

22. Auburn, 247

23. LSU, 237

24. Baylor, 179

25. Colorado, 151

Others receiving votes: VCU 137, Florida State 112, Texas 95, Marquette 67, Tennessee 49, Providence 23, Purdue 21, Houston 18, Utah 14, Missouri 13, Arkansas 11, Mississippi State 9, Georgetown 4, Liberty 3, San Diego State 2, Creighton 1, Dayton 1, Northeastern 1, Vermont 1.