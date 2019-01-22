lsugymnastics0999.020318 bf
Sarah Finnegan goes through her floor exercise routine scoring 9.850 during the LSU-Kentucky gymnastics meet on Feb. 2, 2018, in Baton Rouge, La. LSU won 197.225-196.700.

 ADVOCATE STAFF PHOTO BY BILL FEIG

Senior Sarah Finnegan was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season after winning four titles Friday night against No. 3 Florida, the league office announced Tuesday.

Finnegan pushed her career win total to 55 for the ninth-most titles in school history after taking victories on vault, bars, floor and the all-around. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native set season highs of 9.925 on vault, 9.975 on bars, 9.95 on floor and 39.700 in the all-around.

Finnegan’s score of 39.700 is the highest in the SEC this season and second-highest score in the country after three weeks. She ranks in the top-25 of all four events and the all-around and owns top-five rankings in all categories in the SEC.

The fifth-ranked Tigers and Finnegan will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama at 8 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.

