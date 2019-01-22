Senior Sarah Finnegan was named the Southeastern Conference Gymnast of the Week for the second time this season after winning four titles Friday night against No. 3 Florida, the league office announced Tuesday.
Finnegan pushed her career win total to 55 for the ninth-most titles in school history after taking victories on vault, bars, floor and the all-around. The Lee’s Summit, Missouri, native set season highs of 9.925 on vault, 9.975 on bars, 9.95 on floor and 39.700 in the all-around.
Finnegan’s score of 39.700 is the highest in the SEC this season and second-highest score in the country after three weeks. She ranks in the top-25 of all four events and the all-around and owns top-five rankings in all categories in the SEC.
The fifth-ranked Tigers and Finnegan will travel to Tuscaloosa to take on No. 9 Alabama at 8 p.m. Saturday on the SEC Network.