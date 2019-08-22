LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss received high praise from head coach Ed Orgeron, and it seems the 6-foot-3, 249-pound junior has gained the lead in the position battle.
Orgeron said Wednesday that Moss "has had an excellent camp." The son of Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Randy Moss has participated fully in preseason camp after missing the 2018 season and most of spring football with a foot injury.
In fact, it was Thaddeus' motivation to recover that first caught Orgeron's attention.
"We always knew he could catch," Orgeron said. "Spring break, I was in there working out. Most of the players were on spring break. He wasn't. I said, 'What's up?' He said, 'I'm staying here, Coach. I want to have a great year.' So, he's committed himself to working out and getting better. He's really focused. Hopefully, he can have a good year for us."
Moss began his career at North Carolina State before transferring to LSU in 2017, and he was part of the banged up position group in 2018 that essentially left the Tigers with one tight end: Foster Moreau.
Now, there's more depth at tight end, and Moss is in a position battle with junior Jamal Pettigrew, who missed the 2018 season with an offseason ACL tear, and junior college transfer TK McLendon.
True freshman Ray Parker was practicing with the tight ends up until Tuesday, when he flipped to defensive line after playing there on the scout team during preseason camp.