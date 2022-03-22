As expected, another LSU basketball commitment reopened his recruitment Tuesday in the wake of Will Wade's firing earlier this month.
Yohan Traore, a five-star center from Glendale, Arizona, was expected to officially join the LSU program when the spring signing period begins on April 13.
Traore had announced his commitment to Wade and the Tigers on Jan. 30 when the 6-foot-10, 225-pounder chose LSU over Auburn, Gonzaga and UCLA — among others.
Traore is currently rated the No. 15 overall prospect nationally on the 247Sports composite listings and is fourth among the centers in this year's class.
With Traore decommitting, LSU has now lost its entire 2022 recruiting class in a little more than a week.
Five-star forward Julian Phillips and four-star forward Devin Ree, who both signed with LSU in November, asked for and received their release from the school.
The 6-8 Phillips was rated as the overall No. 12 prospect nationally and No. 2 power forward; the 6-8 Ree, a small forward, came in 82nd overall as the top-rated player in Mississippi.
LSU also officially lost its first and only 2023 commitment, five-star combo guard Marvel Allen, last week.