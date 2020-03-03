Former LSU star Collis Temple III will represent LSU for the SEC Basketball Legends program that will honor an athlete from each school at the league tournament in Nashville, Tennessee next week.
Temple III, who played at LSU from 1999-2003, will follow in the footsteps of his father, Collis Temple Jr. He was the Tigers Basketball Legend back in 2006.
The younger Temple and one player from each of the other 13 schools will be recognized at halftime of their instituation's first tournament game, which is set for March 11-15 in Bridgestone Arena.
Temple III played for former LSU coach John Brady and was part of the SEC championship squad in 2000 that advanced to the NCAA Sweet 16.
He played on three postseason teams — helping the Tigers to the NIT in 2002 and NCAA tournament in 2003. He averaged 10.2 points for his career and averaged in double figures in each of his three final seasons.
2020 SEC Basketball Legends
ALABAMA — Jerry Harper (1953-56)
ARKANSAS — Derek Hood (1996-99)
AUBURN — Layton Johns (1960-63)
FLORIDA — Chris Richard (2003-07)
GEORGIA — Rod Cole (1987-91)
KENTUCKY — Vernon Hatton (1956-58)
LSU — Collis Temple III (1999-2003)
OLE MISS — Eric Laird (1982-85)
MISSISSPPI STATE — Jerry Jenkins (1973-75)
MISSOURI — Steve Stipanovich (1979-83)
SOUTH CAROLINA — Tre’ Kelley (2003-07)
TENNESSEE — Lang Wiseman (1989-93)
TEXAS A&M — David Britton (1978-80)
VANDERBILT — Butch Feher (1973-76)