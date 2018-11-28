Nearly a week after the regular season ended, LSU picked up a commitment from a highly rated quarterback.

Max Johnson, the son of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson and the nephew of Miami head coach Mark Richt, announced his commitment to LSU via Twitter Wednesday night.

Max Johnson, a four-star prospect, is the nation's No. 5 pro-style quarterback for the class of 2020, according to 247Sports, and is the seventh commitment to LSU's 2020 class.

LSU's 2020 class was ranked No. 4 nationally before Johnson.

If he does indeed sign with LSU next winter, he will be the Tigers' highest-rated quarterback signee since Brandon Harris, who was the No. 3-rated dual-threat quarterback of the 2014 class.

"I am grateful for the opportunity that Coach (Ed) Orgeron and (offensive coordinator Steve) Ensminger have given me," wrote Johnson, who is a junior at Oconee County High in Watkinsville, Georgia. "I'm excited that I will be committing to LSU!"

And yes, Johnson also had an offer from Richt.

"I want to thank my uncle, Coach Mark Richt for believing in me and offering me my first scholarship," Johnson wrote. "I also want to thank my parents and my family for supporting me and allowing me to grow during this time."

Johnson is the second quarterback committed to LSU in 2020, joining Ponchatoula High's TJ Finley, the nation's No. 8 pro-style quarterback.

Shortly after Johnson's commitment, Finley tweeted: "Competition is what it’s all about."

Johnson's father, Brad, played 15 seasons in the NFL, and he spent four seasons with the Tampa Buccaneers from 2001-04. Brad was the starting quarterback for Tampa Bay in 2002, when the Buccaneers beat the Oakland Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl XXXVII.

Brad Johnson's 29,054 career yards passing rank 52nd all-time in NFL history.

