One of the LSU track and field program’s most decorated athletes won’t have to wait long to start his bid for a world championships medal when the 10-day competition begins Friday in Eugene, Oregon.
Unlike last summer, when he qualified for both the long and high jumps at the Tokyo Olympics, JuVaughn Harrison will only get one shot at climbing the medals stand at Hayward Field.
A heel injury that bothered him throughout the outdoor season kept Harrison from qualifying for the U.S. team in the long jump in June, but he’ll still get an opportunity in the high jump after finishing second at the USA championships.
The qualification round in the high jump is the second event of the meet at 12:10 p.m. CDT Friday.
If Harrison finishes among the top 12 athletes in the qualifying round, he would go on to compete in Monday night’s final.
Harrison, who was seventh in the high jump at the Olympics last summer, is one of 12 former or current LSU athletes scheduled to participate in the world championships.
Lisa Gunnarsson, who juct completed her career with the Tigers, will also be in pole vault qualification round, while former LSU stars Vernon Norwood and Noah Williams are in the U.S. pool for the mixed 4x400-meter relay that's comprised of two men and two womens.
If the U.S. advances through the heats, which are scheduled for 1:45 p.m., the Americans would line up in the final at 9:50 p.m. Friday.
Norwood, who won a bronze medal with the mixed relay and a gold with the men’s 4x400 relay in Tokyo, is also in the men’s 4x400 pool that will compete next weekend.
Other LSU athletes representing the U.S. are Aleia Hobbs (women’s 100, 4x100 relay), Michael Cherry (men’s 400, 4x400 relay) and Alia Armstrong (women’s 100 hurdles).
Armstrong last month capped her sophomore season at LSU by winning the 100 hurdles on the same Hayward Field track.
Other competitors with LSU ties are Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis (men’s pole vault) and Lisa Gunnarsson (women’s pole vault), Nigeria’s Favour Ofili (women’s 100, 4x100 relay) and Godson Oghenebrume (men’s 4x100 relay), Jamaica’s Natoya Goule (women’s 800), and Great Britain’s Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake (men’s 200, 4x100 relay).
Duplantis, the silver medalist at the 2019 world championships and gold medalist in Tokyo, broke his own world record on June 30 with a clearance of 20 feet, 2½ inches.
The pole vault qualifying is set for July 22 with the final to be held July 24.