LAWRENCE, Kan. — Former LSU football coach Les Miles, now in the second year of a massive rebuilding project at Kansas, has tested positive for COVID-19 and is quarantining in his home, where he plans to fulfill his responsibilities remotely as the Jayhawks spend a week off before visiting West Virginia.
Miles announced his positive test in a statement Thursday. The school did not say whether any other players or staff have tested positive, though the Jayhawks have had clusters of positive tests since the beginning of the season.
Athletic director Jeff Long said Miles' result came back through routine testing and the school is going through contact tracing protocols to notify anybody who has been in contact with him. Long said if Miles does not have a fever or other symptoms, there is a chance he could be able to coach against the Mountaineers on Oct. 17.
The Jayhawks are off to an 0-3 start in Miles' second season in Lawrence. They went 3-9 last year in Miles' debut.
Miles, of course, went 114-34 in 12 seasons at LSU, a long run that was at different times dominant, thrilling and maddening. He won the 2007 national championship, defeating five head coaches that year who had won national titles themselves.
He came within one win of another in 2011, but his Tigers lost to Alabama in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. He was fired two games into the 2016 after a last-second loss at Auburn.