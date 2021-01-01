Chasen Hines ,right, a sophomore offensive guard, slaps hands with Brayden Reaves, 5, an LSU fan from Austin, Texas, as he passes Reaves and fans including Lynn Foog, left, of Denham Springs, after team buses arrived at the LSU Football Operations building just before noon, Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020, bringing the players and staff home from New Orleans after LSU's 42-25 College Football Playoff championship game.