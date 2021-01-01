LSU coach Ed Orgeron's campaign to re-recruit members of the team's offensive line has landed another returning player.
Chasen Hines, LSU's starting right guard, announced Friday night that he will be returning for his senior season. The 6-foot-3, 349-pound junior was eligible to leave early for the 2021 NFL draft.
Hines joins LSU's starting center, Liam Shanahan, in announcing his return to the team for the 2021 season. Starting left tackle Dare Rosenthal, left guard Ed Ingram and right tackle Austin Deculus are all also eligible to leave for the NFL draft.
"Run it back," Hines tweeted late Friday night.
Run it back! #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/BKjmutiKDN— ChasennHiness🛸 (@chasen_hines) January 2, 2021
Nowhere is LSU's need for retention more pronounced than on the offensive line. Every lineman who has significant playing time (over 60 snaps) is eligible to leave for the NFL draft, and, if they all did, LSU would have been left with two players who played before the Ole Miss game: Charles Turner (58 snaps), Marlon Martinez (13).
Orgeron said near the end of the season that he'd be focusing on re-recruiting those on the offensive line, particularly.
"I think that we're going to have a little bit more of guys staying than have left before," Orgeron told reporters Saturday. "I'm gonna talk to a lot of guys that have the opportunity to have an extra year and come back, especially on the offensive line. I think I can get most of those guys back, we'll see."
Hines' announcement came a day after starting defensive tackle Neil Farrell announced he'd also be returning for the 2021 season. Farrell, a senior, is eligible to return for an extra year due to an NCAA waiver that was passed for seniors due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Feeling good about next season already!" Farrell tweeted in response to Hines' announcement. "Let's get to work."
Farrell was the second player to announce his return on Thursday, joining starting defensive end Ali Gaye, a junior who was eligible to leave early for the NFL draft.
Starting wide receiver Racey McMath and tight end/fullback Tory Carter have both since declared for the NFL draft.
McMath, a 6-foot-3, 224-pound senior, already has professional representation and has accepted an invitation to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile on Jan. 30.