After one season in Baton Rouge, Terrence Alexander will now get a shot to continue his football career in Minnesota.

Alexander will try out with the Minnesota Vikings during the team's rookie mini-camp next weekend, his agent Mark Bloom told The Advocate Sunday afternoon.

The graduate transfer from Stanford arrived at LSU when questions still remained whether or not starting cornerback Kristian Fulton's suspension for using another person's urine during a drug test would be lifted by the NCAA in time for the 2018 season.

Alexander even turned down a $110,000-per-year cyber security job in San Francisco to play football at LSU and see how far his career could go.

When Fulton suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arkansas, Alexander started at corner in the final three games of the season.

Alexander recorded 23 tackles and three passes defended at LSU, adding to his totals at Stanford, where he recorded 57 career tackles and an interception.