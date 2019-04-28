After one season in Baton Rouge, Terrence Alexander will now get a shot to continue his football career in Minnesota.
Alexander will try out with the Minnesota Vikings during the team's rookie mini-camp next weekend, his agent Mark Bloom told The Advocate Sunday afternoon.
Bandele Alexander couldn't believe it.
The graduate transfer from Stanford arrived at LSU when questions still remained whether or not starting cornerback Kristian Fulton's suspension for using another person's urine during a drug test would be lifted by the NCAA in time for the 2018 season.
Alexander even turned down a $110,000-per-year cyber security job in San Francisco to play football at LSU and see how far his career could go.
Former LSU safety Ed Paris will get a shot in the NFL.
When Fulton suffered a season-ending ankle injury against Arkansas, Alexander started at corner in the final three games of the season.
Alexander recorded 23 tackles and three passes defended at LSU, adding to his totals at Stanford, where he recorded 57 career tackles and an interception.
It took Cole Tracy just one season in Baton Rouge to become a hero to LSU fans, and the kick…
John Battle was a three-year starter at LSU, and the safety will now get his shot to play in…
LSU has landed its second five-star commitment in the 2020 class, and the Tigers now have th…