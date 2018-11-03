lsualabamafootball.110418 115.jpg
LSU defensive end Breiden Fehoko (91), left, performs a haka with members of his family before kickoff against Alabama, Saturday, November 3, 2018, on LSU's campus in Baton Rouge, La.

 Advocate staff photo by HILARY SCHEINUK

Need a pick-me-up before LSU's showdown with Alabama? Get yourself some Haka. 

LSU lineman Breiden Fehoko joined his family before the showdown with Alabama. The group also performed a Haka before the Tigers blew out then No. 2-ranked Georgia three weeks ago. 

Want more Haka? Fehoko explained on the dance and chant meant to prepare for war:

