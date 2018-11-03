Need a pick-me-up before LSU's showdown with Alabama? Get yourself some Haka.

LSU lineman Breiden Fehoko joined his family before the showdown with Alabama. The group also performed a Haka before the Tigers blew out then No. 2-ranked Georgia three weeks ago.

Can't see video below? Click here.

Want more Haka? Fehoko explained on the dance and chant meant to prepare for war:

