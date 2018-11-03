Need a pick-me-up before LSU's showdown with Alabama? Get yourself some Haka.
LSU lineman Breiden Fehoko joined his family before the showdown with Alabama. The group also performed a Haka before the Tigers blew out then No. 2-ranked Georgia three weeks ago.
Can't see video below? Click here.
Want more Haka? Fehoko explained on the dance and chant meant to prepare for war:
Breiden Fehoko had everyone's attention before LSU's highly-anticipated matchup with then No. 2 Georgia Saturday afternoon thanks to his fathe…
MORE COVERAGE
James Carville took his argument on ESPN's College GameDay -- prompting an apology -- but the official "Free Devin White" movement took to the…
Ed Orgeron appears ready to run through a wall -- and he's ready to take you with him.
Whenever Alabama rolls into Baton Rouge to face LSU, it's an event -- this time is no exception. No. 1 Alabama faces off with No. 3 LSU under the lights at Tiger Stadium. Follow live updates here.