After giving up 92 and 91 points in two games against Georgia last season, Will Wade implored his team earlier this week to do at least one thing Wednesday night.
Wade just wanted to keep Georgia under 90 points — some how, some way.
So LSU went out and honored its coach’s request, turning in one of its better defensive performances of the season in a 84-65 romp over Georgia before 9,064 fans in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
LSU (19-7, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) was suffocating on the defensive end for most of the night, especially when it closed the first half on a 28-7 run.
In that final stretch of 10-plus minutes, the Tigers turned a 15-10 deficit into a 38-22 advantage going to the locker room.
In that first half, Georgia (6-20, 1-12) managed just five made field goals in 21 attempts and had three shot-clock violations.
It also had 10-second halfcourt violation and 15 turnovers while struggling with LSU’s fullcourt defensive pressure.
“Coming in, they turned it over 15 times a game and we felt we could get to them with the pressure,” Wade said. “They’ve had some injuries. (Aaron) Cook is their best ball-handler, so I thought our pressure was very, very good. Our total pressure really helped.”
LSU won for the third time in a row, while Georgia, which occupies last place in the 14-team league, lost for the 14th time in 15 games.
The Tigers held the Bulldogs to 45 points in the first 35½ minutes and built its largest lead of the night at 77-45 with 4:52 left before Wade started emptying his bench.
Georgia made a push late and eventually scored 20 points in that final stretch to make it a little closer, but LSU had already done more than enough damage to pick up the win.
“I thought we handled business,” Wade said. “I’m disappointed in the last four minutes of the game, last four and a half minutes. We gave up six scores in the last seven possessions … that’s not good.”
Georgia finished with 26 turnovers, including another shot-clock violation in the second half, which LSU turned into 31 points.
The Tigers also recorded 16 steals for the night.
“We were aggressive, we did a good job with the scouting report,” Wade said. “They had some good drivers, but I think we were giving up 0.65 to 0.67 points per possession which is tremendous.”
Georgia finished the game scoring 0.92 points per possession, but eventually scored on just 39.4% of its possessions while turning it over 36.6% of the time.
The Bulldogs’ sloppiness resulted in just 20 made baskets to 26 total turnovers.
While happy with the defense in the first 35 minutes, Wade wasn’t pleased with how the Tigers ended it.
“The thing that’s worse is our defense, statistically, will probably drop because of the junk that happened at the end — which is unfuriating to me,” he said.
“But because our guys did a great job in the first 35 minutes, when you hold a team to 0.65, 0.67 points a possession, that’ll win you a lot of games.”
On the other side, LSU had a good night on the offensive end after a bit of a slow start.
The Tigers scored 1.2 points per possession while shooting 49.3% from the field.
Tari Eason scored 21 points in hitting 9 of 15 shots from the floor, while Darius Days finished with 15 points in knocking down 7 of 14 shots. Brandon Murray had 15 points as well with three 3-point field goals in five attempts.
Days added 12 rebounds for his seventh double-double of the season and 23rd of his career and Eason just missed a double-double with nine as LSU held a 36-27 edge on the backboards.
Pinson, who had seven points, had a career-high 10 assists and four steals, while Eason and Eric Gaines added three steals each.
Kario Oquendo was the only player in double digits for Georgia with 26.
“When we have all our pieces, we’re very hard to beat … for sure,” Days said.