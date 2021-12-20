The Collegiate Baseball newspaper preseason poll released its rankings on Monday, listing the LSU Tigers at No 3.
The ranking marks the 10th time in 11 seasons the Tigers will begin the year in the Top 10. LSU is one of 10 SEC teams in the preseason Top 50, along with No. 2 Vanderbilt, No. 6 Florida, No. 9 Mississippi State, No. 19 Ole Mills, No. 20 Arkansas, No. 33 Georgia, No. 34 Tennessee, No. 40 Alabama and No. 44 South Carolina.
"I thought our work during fall practice was very productive; our players did a great job of being very coachable and buying in to the process of how we operate,” LSU new head coach Jay Johnson said in a release. "Right now it's important that the players take ownership of their development, so that we can maximize our prep when they return to school next month. We're really excited to get to that point."
LSU hosts Maine in its season opener on Feb. 18, 2022, with Johnson at the helm, and he brings with him new faces on the roster.
The Tigers return nine position players who started in last year's 63-game season, including 2021 Perfect Game National Freshman of the Year Dylan Crews, Freshman All-America first baseball Tre' Morgan, SEC RBI-leader outfielder Gavin Dugas, infielder Cade Doughty, shortstop Joran Thompson, designated hitter Cade Beloso, catcher Alex Milazzo, outfielder Giovanni DiGiacomo and outfielder/infielder Drew Bianco.
Joining them will be former Arizona infielder Jacob Berry, who was the 2021 Collegiate Baseball National Freshman of the Year, Samford catcher transfer Tyler McManus, Delgado CC first baseman/outfielder transfer Brayden Jobert and LSU-Eunice infielder transfer Jack Merrifield.
Johnson also brings two former Arizona pitchers, right hander Bryce Collins and left-hander Riley Cooper. In addition to 10 familiar faces who recorded innings at LSU last year, transfers Eric Reyzelman, Trey Shaffer, Paul Gervase and Jason Bollman are expected to bring depth at the position. Reyzelman is a right hander from the University of San Francisco, while Trey Shaffer is a graduate transfer from Southeastern Louisiana. Right-handers Gervase and Bollman are both JUCO products.
True freshmen right handers Cale Lansville, Grant Taylor, Grant Fontenot and Samuel Dutton are also expected to make an immediate impact.
Preseason Top 10
1. Texas
2. Vanderbilt
3. LSU
4. Texas Tech
5. Stanford
6. Florida
7. Oklahoma State
8. East Carolina
9. Mississippi State
10. Notre Dame