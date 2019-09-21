LSU took it to Vanderbilt early and never looked back, taking their record-setting offense to new heights before salting away another dominant win.

But the victory didn't come without a cost. Wide receiver Terrace Marshall is believed to have suffered a foot fracture, and linebacker Michael Divinity appears to have a "pretty significant" injury, coach Ed Orgeron said after the game.

The No. 4 Tigers, 4-0 have some time to lick their wounds after the 66-38 road victory, with a week off before returning to Baton Rouge to face Utah State.

