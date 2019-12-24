ATLANTA — The most appropriately-named coach in all of college football — on Christmas Eve anyway — had his time in the spotlight Tuesday when first-year Oklahoma defensive coordinator Alex Grinch met the media.
Grinch’s last name was the first thing he was asked about when he sat down with a handful of reporters in a ballroom at the downtown Hyatt Regency ahead of Saturday's Peach Bowl.
He took it in stride, as always, joking he always tells his wife, the former Becky Blaser (pronounced blazer), about the places he could have gone if he’d taken her last name.
“Nah, you embrace it,” he said of his unusual name. “It is what it is … kids love it and my wife loves it.”
The 39-year-old Grinch said he received some grief growing up, but quickly added it was nothing out of the ordinary.
“People are always quick to say something,” he said laughing. “It sucks checking in and out of hotels, and rental cars, airports. Recruiting season is even worse because you’re constantly seeing new faces and you have to show them your ID.”
He admitted he’s never seen the movie “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas,” before noting that there are other good ones.
When asked which one he liked best, he said, “Probably ‘Christmas Vacation.’ Easy, done … hands down.”
He knows Joe
Grinch knows he and his defense will have their hands full with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow on Saturday.
Grinch was Ohio State’s new co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach in the spring of 2018 when Burrow and Dwayne Haskins engaged in a quarterback duel. Haskins won the job, which led to Burrow transferring to LSU.
“Joe is such a talented guy; everything you see now is what you saw then,” Grinch said. “Only one guy can play, but in any event he found a good home for him.
“He has an elite arm and is an elite competitor with athleticism to go with it. You can’t help but respect him with the work he’s done now that you can see it live and in color. Joe, he’s a real one and he’ll be a major challenge for us.”
From foe to friend
After Oklahoma’s 45-34 loss to Alabama in the CFP semifinals last December, Sooners star linebacker Kenneth Murray and Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Hurts chatted briefly on the field before going their separate ways.
Little did they know, or maybe they did, that a few weeks later they would be teammates when Hurts traded Alabama crimson for OU crimson as a grad transfer.
“The first day of winter workouts, we talked about it … we just kind of laughed it off,” Murray recalled Tuesday. “It was literally the first day he got there. That, literally, was the first thing we talked about; we just started laughing. Obviously, I’m happy to have him on my team now.”
Sweet on N.O.
While most college players would consider themselves lucky to go to three or four bowl games, OU wide receiver Nick Basquine is experiencing one for the sixth year in a row.
Basquine is a rare sixth-year player who redshirted as a true freshman in 2014 and missed the 2017 campaign with an injury, then received a medical redshirt from the NCAA that allowed him to play in 2018 and ’19.
Among all the bowls he’s been to, Basquine, a native of Norman, Oklahoma, tabbed the Sugar and Rose as his top experiences. He liked New Orleans for the food, but not necessarily seafood even though his late grandfather grew up Labarre, Louisiana.
“I was at Café du Monde all the time,” Basquine said of OU’s trip to the Big Easy in 2016. “I wasn’t too big on the Cajun seafood even though my last name is Creole. I’ve got a lot of family down there, but those beignets were my thing.”