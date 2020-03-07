BR.lsuumasslowell.030720 HS 006.JPG
Buy Now

LSU right-handed pitcher Matthew Beck (27), center, leads the pregame chant before first pitch against UMass Lowell, Friday, March 6, 2020, at LSU's Alex Box Stadium in Baton Rouge, La.

 STAFF PHOTO BY HILARY SCHEINUK

After winning the first two games of its series this weekend, LSU can sweep UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon. Below is some key information about the game.

WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Alex Box Stadium

TV: None

ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN

LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu

RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)

RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.

RECORDS: LSU is 10-5. UMass Lowell is 4-8.

LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP AJ Labas 1-2, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO); UML – So. RHP Matt Draper (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 12.1 IP, 8 BB, 9 SO)

PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu

ON TWITTER: @whalexander_

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore right-hander AJ Labas will return to the mound for his first start after he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning last weekend. Coach Paul Mainieri told the players after Saturday's game they needed to give Labas their "very best effort" because the same day Labas came six outs from the feat, LSU go no-hit, saddling Labas with the loss. If LSU wins on Sunday, it'll sweep a series for the first time this season.

***

Need tickets to the game? Try Ticketmaster:

Events at the PMAC | Alex Box Stadium | Tiger Stadium

Email Wilson Alexander at walexander@theadvocate.com

View comments