After winning the first two games of its series this weekend, LSU can sweep UMass Lowell on Sunday afternoon. Below is some key information about the game.
WHEN: 2 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Alex Box Stadium
TV: None
ONLINE: SECN+ and Watch ESPN
LIVE UPDATES: https://www.theadvocate.com/lsu
RADIO: WDGL-FM, 98.1 (Baton Rouge); WWL-AM, 870 (New Orleans); KLWB-FM, 103.7 (Lafayette)
RANKINGS: LSU is ranked No. 22 by Collegiate Baseball. UMass Lowell is unranked.
RECORDS: LSU is 10-5. UMass Lowell is 4-8.
LIKELY STARTERS: LSU – So. RHP AJ Labas 1-2, 2.79 ERA, 19.1 IP, 2 BB, 17 SO); UML – So. RHP Matt Draper (0-1, 6.57 ERA, 12.1 IP, 8 BB, 9 SO)
PREGAME UPDATES: theadvocate.com/lsu
ON TWITTER: @whalexander_
WHAT TO WATCH FOR: Sophomore right-hander AJ Labas will return to the mound for his first start after he carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning last weekend. Coach Paul Mainieri told the players after Saturday's game they needed to give Labas their "very best effort" because the same day Labas came six outs from the feat, LSU go no-hit, saddling Labas with the loss. If LSU wins on Sunday, it'll sweep a series for the first time this season.