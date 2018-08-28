Joe Alleva thinks people are "going to be pleased" with the LSU offense, the athletic director said at the New Orleans Quarterback Club luncheon on Tuesday.

"I think Joe Burrow is going to be an outstanding quarterback," said Alleva, who played quarterback at Lehigh University in 1975. "But I'll tell you this, Myles Brennan is not far behind. Myles has got a rocket for an arm. Joe runs a little bit better."

Alleva said "there's no doubt in my mind" LSU would have a good defense and he praised head coach Ed Orgeron, who is entering his second full season, for filling the holes in the depth chart—particularly the defensive line.

Alleva said he was pleased with Assumption (New York) College graduate transfer kicker Cole Tracy.

"You all know that our kicking game was not the greatest in the world last year—probably cost us a game or two," said Alleva, referring to the 59.3 percent field goal percentage in 2017. "I think this kid is going to be poised and will make some kicks that'll make a difference."

Alleva spoke on the nearly $30 million renovation at the football operations building, saying the addition of a new training room, offices, locker room, players lounge and cafeteria "will be a great addition to our campus."

Alleva also said LSU is looking to add a weight room and club seating in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. Alleva said second-year men's basketball coach Will Wade is "a terrific basketball coach" and that "not much has been done" to renovate the PMAC since it opened in 1972.

Other renovation projects included the construction of indoor batting cage for the softball program and a weight room for the baseball team behind right field at Alex Box Stadium, which will include a small locker room that will house alumni from minor and major league teams.

Advocate sports columnist Rod Walker contributed to this report