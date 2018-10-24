The LSU Tigers went outside in full gear for practice Wednesday, but as expected a number of players were absent.
Among the notables not practicing during the part of drills open to the media were tailback Nick Brossette, cornerback Greedy Williams, strong safety Ed Paris and nose tackles Breiden Fehoko, Ed Alexander and Tyler Shelvin.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday that Alexander, who has been playing through knee trouble, would likely be sidelined this week but should play next Saturday.
The team will have its annual “Tiger Bowl” practice Thursday, with upperclassmen coaching lowerclassmen, then take a three-day break before resuming preparations Monday for Alabama.
No. 4-ranked LSU hosts the No. 1 Crimson Tide at 7 p.m. Nov. 3 in Tiger Stadium. The game will be televised on CBS.