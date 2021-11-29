LSU senior linebacker Damone Clark and junior kicker Cade York received SEC players of the week honors for their roles in the Tigers' win over No. 14 Texas A&M.
Clark was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week, leading the team with 10 tackles, including 3.5 for loss, 2.5 sacks and a quarterback hurry. LSU held Texas A&M to a season low of 54 rushing yards and 296 total offensive yards.
LSU's defense totaled four sacks and held running back Isaiah Spiller to 27 yards on 11 carries. Clark currently leads the SEC with 135 tackles, which ranks as No. 2 in the NCAA.
York earned SEC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his 47 and 50-yard field goals in addition to his three PATs against Texas A&M. This marks the third time he's received the weekly honor in his career and his first of the 2021 season. He's No. 2 overall in career points for LSU (326) and broke his own own school record of career 50-yard field goals by extending it 15.
York also holds the school record of 118 consecutive PATs and has made 15 of his 18 field goal attempts this season.