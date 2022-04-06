LSU hosted its pro day Wednesday, an annual event in which football players hoping to reach the NFL work out in front of pro scouts.
Sixteen players went through different tests and drills in front of representatives for all 32 NFL teams, including Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.
Below is a list of the players' measurements and the tests they completed in front of pro scouts.
PLAYER MEASUREMENTS
DE Andre Anthony
Height: 6-3⅛
Weight: 245
Arm Length: 33⅝
Wing Span: 82
Hand Size: 9¾
P/K Avery Atkins
Height: 5-10½
Weight: 212
Arm Length: 29¾
Wing Span: 71⅜
Hand Size: 8⅝
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
Height: 6-0¾
Weight: 219
Arm Length: 39¼
Wing Span: 75 5/8
Hand Size: 9¼
OT Austin Deculus
Height: 6-5
Weight: 322
Arm Length: 24¾
Wing Span: 83⅛
Hand Size: 9¼
CB Darren Evans
Height: 6-2¼
Weight: 179
Arm Length: 32½
Wing Span: 76½
Hand Size: 8⅜
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
Height: 6-4⅛
Weight: 339
Arm Length: 32¼
Wing Span: 78½
Hand Size: 10
CB Cordale Flott
Height: 6-0½
Weight: 178
Arm Length: 30
Wing Span: 74⅜
Hand Size: 7⅝
OG Chasen Hines
Height: 6-2⅝
Weight: 331
Arm Length: 34
Wing Span: 83
Hand Size: 10
OG Ed Ingram
Height: 6-3⅝
Weight: 312
Arm Length: 33⅞
Wing Span: 83⅜
Hand Size: 10
WR Jontre Kirklin
Height: 5-11⅝
Weight: 184
Arm Length: 30⅝
Wing Span: 74⅜
Hand Size: 9⅜
S Cameron Lewis
Height: 6-0⅜
Weight: 191
Arm Length: 32⅛
Wing Span: 75⅞
Hand Size: 9⅝
DT Glen Logan
Height: 6-2¾
Weight: 298
Arm Length: 34¼
Wing Span: 82⅛
Hand Size: 9¾
C Liam Shanahan
Height: 6-4⅝
Weight: 305
Arm Length: 32⅝
Wing Span: 78½
Hand Size: 9⅜
CB Derek Stingley Jr.
Height: 6-0¼
Weight: 188
Arm Length: 30⅝
Wing Span: 74
Hand Size: 9⅜
K Cade York
Height: 6-1½
Weight: 205
Arm Length: 32
Wing Span: 76⅝
Hand Size: 8⅞
TE Jamal Pettigrew
Height: 6-6½
Weight: 244
Arm Length: 33¾
Wing Span: 80¼
Hand Size: 10¼
TESTING
DE Andre Anthony
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: 4.63
P/K Avery Atkins
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: DNP
RB Tyrion Davis-Price
Vertical Jump: 35.5
Broad Jump: 8-8
40-yard Dash: DNP
OT Austin Deculus
Vertical Jump: 35.5
Broad Jump: 8-8
40-yard Dash: 5.00
CB Darren Evans
Vertical Jump: 37
Broad Jump: 10
40-yard Dash: 4.48
DT Neil Farrell Jr.
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: 5.33
CB Cordale Flott
Vertical Jump: 34
Broad Jump: 10-2
40-yard Dash: 4.40
OG Chasen Hines
Vertical Jump: 29.5
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: DNP
OG Ed Ingram
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: DNP
WR Jontre Kirklin
Vertical Jump: 43
Broad Jump: 11-5
40-yard Dash: 4.52
S Cameron Lewis
Vertical Jump: 36
Broad Jump: 9-25
40-yard Dash: 4.57
DT Glen Logan
Vertical Jump: 27.5
Broad Jump: 9-2
40-yard Dash: 4.99
C Liam Shanahan
Vertical Jump: 30.5
Broad Jump: 8-5
40-yard Dash: 5.14
CB Derek Stingley
Vertical Jump: 38.5
Broad Jump: 10-2
40-yard Dash: 4.37
K Cade York
Vertical Jump: DNP
Broad Jump: DNP
40-yard Dash: DNP
TE Jamal Pettigrew
Vertical Jump: 36.5
Broad Jump: 9-7
40-yard Dash: 4.67