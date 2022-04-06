LSU hosted its pro day Wednesday, an annual event in which football players hoping to reach the NFL work out in front of pro scouts.

Sixteen players went through different tests and drills in front of representatives for all 32 NFL teams, including Chargers coach Brandon Staley and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin.

Below is a list of the players' measurements and the tests they completed in front of pro scouts.

PLAYER MEASUREMENTS

DE Andre Anthony

Height: 6-3⅛

Weight: 245

Arm Length: 33⅝

Wing Span: 82

Hand Size: 9¾

P/K Avery Atkins

Height: 5-10½

Weight: 212

Arm Length: 29¾

Wing Span: 71⅜

Hand Size: 8⅝

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Height: 6-0¾

Weight: 219

Arm Length: 39¼

Wing Span: 75 5/8

Hand Size: 9¼

OT Austin Deculus

Height: 6-5

Weight: 322

Arm Length: 24¾

Wing Span: 83⅛

Hand Size: 9¼

CB Darren Evans

Height: 6-2¼

Weight: 179

Arm Length: 32½

Wing Span: 76½

Hand Size: 8⅜

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Height: 6-4⅛

Weight: 339

Arm Length: 32¼

Wing Span: 78½

Hand Size: 10

CB Cordale Flott

Height: 6-0½

Weight: 178

Arm Length: 30

Wing Span: 74⅜

Hand Size: 7⅝

OG Chasen Hines

Height: 6-2⅝

Weight: 331

Arm Length: 34

Wing Span: 83

Hand Size: 10

OG Ed Ingram

Height: 6-3⅝

Weight: 312

Arm Length: 33⅞

Wing Span: 83⅜

Hand Size: 10

WR Jontre Kirklin

Height: 5-11⅝

Weight: 184

Arm Length: 30⅝

Wing Span: 74⅜

Hand Size: 9⅜

S Cameron Lewis

Height: 6-0⅜

Weight: 191

Arm Length: 32⅛

Wing Span: 75⅞

Hand Size: 9⅝

DT Glen Logan

Height: 6-2¾

Weight: 298

Arm Length: 34¼

Wing Span: 82⅛

Hand Size: 9¾

C Liam Shanahan

Height: 6-4⅝

Weight: 305

Arm Length: 32⅝

Wing Span: 78½

Hand Size: 9⅜

CB Derek Stingley Jr.

Height: 6-0¼

Weight: 188

Arm Length: 30⅝

Wing Span: 74

Hand Size: 9⅜

K Cade York

Height: 6-1½

Weight: 205

Arm Length: 32

Wing Span: 76⅝

Hand Size: 8⅞

TE Jamal Pettigrew

Height: 6-6½

Weight: 244

Arm Length: 33¾

Wing Span: 80¼

Hand Size: 10¼

TESTING

DE Andre Anthony

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: 4.63

P/K Avery Atkins

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: DNP

RB Tyrion Davis-Price

Vertical Jump: 35.5

Broad Jump: 8-8

40-yard Dash: DNP

OT Austin Deculus

Vertical Jump: 35.5

Broad Jump: 8-8

40-yard Dash: 5.00

CB Darren Evans

Vertical Jump: 37

Broad Jump: 10

40-yard Dash: 4.48

DT Neil Farrell Jr.

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: 5.33

CB Cordale Flott

Vertical Jump: 34

Broad Jump: 10-2

40-yard Dash: 4.40

OG Chasen Hines

Vertical Jump: 29.5

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: DNP

OG Ed Ingram

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: DNP

WR Jontre Kirklin

Vertical Jump: 43

Broad Jump: 11-5

40-yard Dash: 4.52

S Cameron Lewis

Vertical Jump: 36

Broad Jump: 9-25

40-yard Dash: 4.57

DT Glen Logan

Vertical Jump: 27.5

Broad Jump: 9-2

40-yard Dash: 4.99

C Liam Shanahan

Vertical Jump: 30.5

Broad Jump: 8-5

40-yard Dash: 5.14

CB Derek Stingley

Vertical Jump: 38.5

Broad Jump: 10-2

40-yard Dash: 4.37

K Cade York

Vertical Jump: DNP

Broad Jump: DNP

40-yard Dash: DNP

TE Jamal Pettigrew

Vertical Jump: 36.5

Broad Jump: 9-7

40-yard Dash: 4.67

