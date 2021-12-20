Defensive tackle Neil Farrell Jr., one of LSU's best linemen this season, won't play in the Texas Bowl to begin preparing for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Farrell announced the decision Monday on social media.

"I (appreciate) all the love and support," Farrell wrote on Twitter. "I will not be playing in the bowl game. I’ve decided it’s best that I start my pre draft process!! Much love to this University And Relationships I’ve built. Forever LSU."

Farrell, a fifth-year senior, alluded to the decision in a post Sunday night that said he had spent his last weekend in Baton Rouge.

A force in the middle of LSU's defensive line, Farrell recorded 45 tackles with two sacks this year. Though he often had to absorb multiple blocks, Farrell finished with a career-high 9.5 tackles for loss. He recently accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, a pre-draft showcase.

Without Farrell, LSU will lean on redshirt freshman Jacobian Guillory and sophomore Jaquelin Roy at tackle for the bowl game Jan. 4 against Kansas State. Freshman defensive lineman Maason Smith, who has returned to practice in a gold jersey according to a video released by LSU, also has experience inside.

A 6-foot-4, 325-pound native of Mobile, Alabama, Farrell began to emerge as a junior during the 2019 season. Rotating with the rest of LSU’s defensive tackles, Farrell recorded 46 tackles and seven tackles for loss, including three sacks.

As the coronavirus pandemic swept across the country last year, Farrell became the second LSU player to opt out of the 2020 season when his beloved grandmother entered the hospital because of COVID-19. She needed a ventilator. Doctors worried about her prognosis.

Farrell spent a month at home to help his grandmother. While others left the team that year — primarily to prepare for the NFL — Farrell returned once his grandmother recovered. Coach Ed Orgeron called him “a different cat” when Farrell came back.

“When he came back, Neil was totally different,” sixth-year defensive lineman Glen Logan, a close friend, said earlier this year. “His mindset was different, from the way he wanted to come out here and practice. Him opting out and coming back with the family issues, it made him a better player.”

Farrell slowly regained his form and finished the shortened season with 25 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He focused on losing weight while watching film over the offseason, and with a better understanding of LSU’s schemes, Farrell secured a starting role on a deep defensive line this fall.

Particularly productive once Logan returned mid-season from a broken foot, Farrell made seven tackles in three straight games against Florida, Ole Miss and Alabama. He finished his LSU career with a three-tackle performance in the regular season finale upset of Texas A&M.

As LSU transitions to new coach Brian Kelly, the roster is in flux ahead of the bowl game. Four players — quarterback Max Johnson, wide receiver Deion Smith, defensive lineman Landon Jackson and wide receiver Trey Palmer — have entered the transfer portal since the regular season finale.

Others may transfer or declare for the NFL Draft, leaving the Tigers with a thinning roster. When asked last week if he was concerned LSU would have enough scholarship players because of injuries, transfers and potential academic issues, interim coach Brad Davis said no.

“We need 11," Davis said, "and we’ve got that many for sure."