The NFL Combine list was released on Thursday.
Of the 338 prospects invited to the combine, 14 have ties to the state of Louisiana.
The combine will be held Feb. 26 - March 4 in Indianapolis.
Below is the list of the players with Louisiana ties who have been invited. (High schools are listed for those who played high school ball in Louisiana.)
Based on where they played in high school, Louisiana ranked sixth behind Florida, Texas, Georgia, California and Ohio in number of players invited to this year's combine.
Louisiana players at combine (listed alphabetically)
John Battle, LSU, S
Nick Brossette, LSU, RB, (U-High)
Jaylon Ferguson, Louisiana Tech, DE, (West Feliciana)
Jazz Ferguson, Northwestern State, (West Feliciana)
Cody Ford, Oklahoma, OT, (Pineville)
Foster Moreau, LSU, TE, (Jesuit)
Stanley Morgan, Nebraska, WR, (St. Augustine)
Irv Smith, Alabama, TE, (Brother Martin)
Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame, DL, (Evangel Christian)
Cole Tracy, LSU, K
Devin White, LSU, LB, (North Webster)
Greedy Williams, LSU, CB, (Calvary Baptist)
Gerald Willis, Miami, DT, (Edna Karr)
Donovan Wilson, Texas A&M, (Shreveport-Woodlawn)