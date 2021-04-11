The No. 4 LSU beach volleyball team closed out its home season with a perfect 5-0 weekend during its Battle on the Bayou tournament.
The tournament served as a tune-up between LSU’s trip to Los Angeles last weekend and its trip to Gulf Shores this coming weekend.
Unlike the Tigers, who have spent the entire season ranked in the top 4, none of the five other teams in the field were ranked. It was a stark contrast from the previous weekend, when LSU played four games against the nation's the top two teams.
This placed a different kind of pressure on the Tigers.
"Anytime you come out and feel like you're the better team," LSU coach Russell Brock said, "there can be a tendency to let down. You see it all the time in sports, and I think there is a genuine excitement for our team to be in the sand right now and play great ball."
There was no disappointment for LSU, which won 34 of 35 individual matches on the weekend.
On Friday, LSU made quick work of Spring Hill and Central Arkansas, winning both matches 5-0 without dropping a set.
The dominance continued Saturday, when the Tigers beat UNO 5-0 and Texas A&M-Kingsville 4-1 before capping off senior night with a 5-0 sweep of UL-Monroe.
"Today as a whole was really, really good," said Brock, "and it sets us up well for another week of training and another big tournament next weekend."
The 11-player senior class was honored after the match with the Warhawks. The class took LSU to new heights by earning the program’s first ever No. 1 ranking and never missed an NCAA tournament.
They are still chasing the program’s first national championship.
"To have a group that big with so many accolades," Brock said, "statistically, they've just meant so much to our program. That's just scratching the surface.”
The Tigers will get an excellent chance to prepare for the NCAA tournament, which begins May 7, when they head to Gulf Shores next weekend.
Gulf Shores is home to the national finals, and the Tigers will play No. 7 TCU and No. 3 Florida State, along with Tulane and Southern Miss.
The Tigers lost two previous matchups with Florida State this season but defeated Tulane at home. LSU has not played TCU or Southern Miss this season but has never lost to either program in their seven previous meetings.