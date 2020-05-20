LSU coach Ed Orgeron and his staff are finally back together after months of "virtual training" and recruiting during the coronavirus pandemic while adhering to Louisiana's stay-at-home order.
In a radio interview Tuesday with 104.5 ESPN's Off the Bench, Orgeron started off by applauding his recruiting assistants, fellow coaches, players and even their families for the virtual job they've been doing.
He then gave insights on the Tigers' recruiting methods as well as offered a rundown on the offensive line for the 2020 season. Here are a few highlights from the interview.
Is there anything that you've done during this pandemic-driven time frame that you may continue doing when everything gets back to normal?
"Zoom meetings. They've made us closer. Zoom meetings with our players. Zoom meetings with our recruits. It's a lot better than just talking to them on the phone or texting. It's even better than FaceTime because you can have the whole family at the meeting. It feels like a living room."
You mention that the listeners are very familiar with Kardell Thomas, whether it's the Baton Rouge crowd who knows him from Southern Lab, or just recruiting. He had a setback in his injury, where is he now in the competition?
"There's no starter at right guard. It's wide open. He could possibly start for us. The thing with Kardell is, he's coming back from that injury, he's learning his place and being consistent. Once he does that, I think he could be a heck of a player for us."
A safety that's returning to your team this year is Todd Harris, a guy that you lost early in the schedule last year. What do you think about his return?
"I love him. I love his character. I love who he is. I love his family. Todd was one of the last guys we recruited, and I'm glad we got him. I think we made a final decision the night before recruiting, and he's turned out to be one of our best players."
