Ever since the end of spring practice, LSU has steadily approached a three-man quarterback battle that restarts during preseason practice next month.

To figure out who starts the season opener Sept. 4 against Florida State, head coach Brian Kelly reiterated that LSU will run plays designed for the three quarterbacks in contention for the job.

“That's where some separation will start to show itself,” Kelly said.

The Tigers focused on installing their offense during spring practice, Kelly said Monday at Southeastern Conference media days, instead of using plays tailored toward sixth-year senior Myles Brennan, Arizona State transfer Jayden Daniels and redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier.

They all have different skill sets, so Kelly said using a base set of plays didn’t let anyone rise above the other.

“It wasn't setting the offense to any particular skill set of the quarterback,” Kelly said. “Now that we've installed, we'll go back and be much more focused on those pieces of the offense that hit the skill set of the particular quarterbacks.”

As they compete, Kelly said he’ll look for someone who protects the ball, distributes it to LSU's playmakers on the outside and makes good decisions.

“I think all of these guys can do that,” Kelly said. “We'll have to put them in that position so we can evaluate that.”

Boutte ‘the best he’s ever looked’

Everyone remembers when Kelly gave a mysterious answer challenging Kayshon Boutte at the beginning of spring practice. Even though Boutte was recovering from an ankle injury, Kelly wanted the star wide receiver to be more engaged.

Kelly liked Boutte’s response the rest of the spring, and he further affirmed Monday that Boutte made progress. When asked about building trust, he mentioned how the junior receiving the No. 7 jersey.

“That has to happen when trust has been formed,” Kelly said.

Boutte, who had two surgeries to repair his ankle, returned to offseason workouts “a couple weeks ago,” sophomore wide receiver Jack Bech said. Bech said Boutte was in the training room and watched film throughout the spring.

“He looks the best he has since I’ve been here,” Bech said. “I know Kayshon — he’s from about 15-20 minutes away from where I’m from — I’ve known him for a little while, so to me this is the best he’s ever looked.”

Recruiting approach

During the month of June, LSU hosted 26 or 27 official visits, Kelly said. With an uncapped number of scholarships available this cycle — as long as the team doesn’t exceed 85 on the roster — the staff brought in players they thought LSU had a better chance of signing.

“With unlimited initials, you have to be very careful now with your official visits,” Kelly said. "Your success ratio has to be much higher because of that.”

The results showed up the past three weeks. LSU added 10 players to the 2023 class, which is now ranked No. 8 in the country by the 247Sports Composite.

Much has been made of the makeup of the group despite the surge. Of the Tigers’ 16 verbal commitments, 13 of them are from outside Louisiana.

“I think first and foremost, making sure that you evaluate the entire state of Louisiana,” Kelly said. “I think that means make sure you extend yourself. It's not just New Orleans and the greater Baton Rouge area. You have to get up north, all the way up through Shreveport, up to Monroe, all into the state of Louisiana.

“Now, that doesn't mean you just take a kid from Louisiana because he's from Louisiana. If he's not rated as high, can you go out of state? Sure. But you better know the players in the state of Louisiana. That means the entire state. I think that's maybe where if I've gotten any feedback that maybe we needed to extend our recruiting efforts a little bit further north. I think we've done that.”

Staff writer Scott Rabalais contributed to this report.