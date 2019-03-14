LSU Mississippi Baseball
Ole Miss' Thomas Dillard celebrates his three-run home run in the seventh inning of Saturday's game against LSU in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday. The Rebels clinched the series with a 9-8 win.

 Associated Press/Oxford Eagle photo by Bruce Newman

Take a glimpse at every Southeastern Conference baseball team as the league opens its schedule this weekend.

Contenders

Florida (14-5)

Led by a mix of talented underclassmen, Florida is rolling into conference play after three straight loses early in the season.

Vanderbilt (14-3)

With a starting lineup batting .352, the Commodores have held onto their high preseason ranking and look set to make a run.

Georgia (15-2)

After a stretch of down years, Georgia and head coach Scott Stricklin have put together a solid team that will push for the SEC East title.

Mississippi State (16-1)

A blend of talented freshmen and experienced upperclassmen have Mississippi State rolling after last year’s run to the College World Series.

Ole Miss (12-5)

They have lost three close games to ranked teams, but the Rebels have one of the most talented rosters in the conference.

Auburn (15-2)

The Tigers have won 15 straight games despite having to replace half of last year’s team.

LSU (12-5)

Plagued by injuries to the pitching staff, the Tigers are off to an inconsistent start. But it’s unwise to count out a team that usually heats up late.

Dark Horses

Tennessee (17-1)

Tennessee is leading the conference in wins (17) after four straight years of winning less than 30 wins, but can the Vols keep it up?

South Carolina (14-3)

This group relies heavily on the long ball, having hit the second-most in the country. The Gamecocks need to get healthy pitching to contend.

Texas A&M (15-4)

The Aggies, who lost in the NCAA Regional last year, have an underwhelming lineup, but some of the best pitching in the conference.

Alabama (16-2)

The Crimson Tide have fallen to the back of the SEC West in recent years, but they’re off to another hot start, closing in on the top 25.

Arkansas (14-2)

The runner-ups at the College World Series last year, the Razorback’s lineup has dominated. How far can that take them?

Better luck next year

Kentucky (13-4)

The Wildcats have one of the better pitchers in the conference, but a young lineup is off to a mediocre start.

Missouri (11-5)

Missouri has never finished above .500 in the SEC, and now it’s wrapped up in NCAA sanctions following an investigation into academic misconduct.

Follow Wilson Alexander on Twitter, @whalexander_.

