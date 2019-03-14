Take a glimpse at every Southeastern Conference baseball team as the league opens its schedule this weekend.

Contenders

Florida (14-5)

Led by a mix of talented underclassmen, Florida is rolling into conference play after three straight loses early in the season.

Vanderbilt (14-3)

With a starting lineup batting .352, the Commodores have held onto their high preseason ranking and look set to make a run.

Georgia (15-2)

After a stretch of down years, Georgia and head coach Scott Stricklin have put together a solid team that will push for the SEC East title.

Mississippi State (16-1)

A blend of talented freshmen and experienced upperclassmen have Mississippi State rolling after last year’s run to the College World Series.

Ole Miss (12-5)

They have lost three close games to ranked teams, but the Rebels have one of the most talented rosters in the conference.

Auburn (15-2)

The Tigers have won 15 straight games despite having to replace half of last year’s team.

LSU (12-5)

Plagued by injuries to the pitching staff, the Tigers are off to an inconsistent start. But it’s unwise to count out a team that usually heats up late.

Replay: LSU Baseball hosts Texas Southern in final tune-up before SEC play In the final game before conference play kicks off, the Tigers host Texas Southern Wednesday night in Alex Box Stadium. First pitch is schedul…

Dark Horses

Tennessee (17-1)

Tennessee is leading the conference in wins (17) after four straight years of winning less than 30 wins, but can the Vols keep it up?

South Carolina (14-3)

This group relies heavily on the long ball, having hit the second-most in the country. The Gamecocks need to get healthy pitching to contend.

Texas A&M (15-4)

The Aggies, who lost in the NCAA Regional last year, have an underwhelming lineup, but some of the best pitching in the conference.

+3 'I'm having a blast out there': Back with LSU baseball, Chris Reid is enjoying every moment Chris Reid lost his spot on LSU's baseball team last summer and moved on from the sport. He's back now, starting at third base and having as much fun as ever.

Alabama (16-2)

The Crimson Tide have fallen to the back of the SEC West in recent years, but they’re off to another hot start, closing in on the top 25.

Arkansas (14-2)

The runner-ups at the College World Series last year, the Razorback’s lineup has dominated. How far can that take them?

Better luck next year

Kentucky (13-4)

The Wildcats have one of the better pitchers in the conference, but a young lineup is off to a mediocre start.

Missouri (11-5)

Missouri has never finished above .500 in the SEC, and now it’s wrapped up in NCAA sanctions following an investigation into academic misconduct.