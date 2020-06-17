CamRon Jackson announced Wednesday afternoon he had changed his commitment from LSU to Memphis, opening a spot in LSU's 2020 recruiting class.
Jackson, a three-star defensive lineman from Haynesville, didn't sign with LSU on national signing day in February. He needed to gain academic eligibility before he could join the team.
With 24 players now in its recruiting class, Jackson's decision gave LSU an available spot. LSU can hold onto the opening until the 2021 recruiting cycle, or it can sign a late-qualifying player or transfer.