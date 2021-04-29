Relief washed over Paul Mainieri’s face, and it was easy to understand why.

LSU’s coach had just left the athletic training room Thursday afternoon. There, he learned junior left fielder Gavin Dugas expects to play this weekend against No. 1 Arkansas after experiencing back spasms earlier this week.

“I'm glad he woke up with a back spasm on Tuesday instead of Friday,” Mainieri said, laughing. “This is why coaches are so neurotic. You know how fragile everything can be.”

As LSU tries to knock off the consensus top team in the country this weekend at Alex Box Stadium, the last thing it needed was to lose one of its top players for any part of the three-game series. Batting .288 with a team-high 12 home runs, Dugas has been one of LSU’s most clutch hitters.

Nothing suggested Dugas would wake up Tuesday morning with a back spasm, but there it was, preventing him from swinging a bat before LSU played Grambling State. Mainieri held him out of the lineup. He hoped Dugas could return to full health before LSU’s weekend series, which begins at 6 p.m. Friday night.

“That used to happen to me all the time when I was an athlete,” Mainieri said. “It was very, very frustrating. You didn't do anything, and all of a sudden, you're debilitated. You can't play. I know he was frustrated the other day.”

Two days later, as he received treatment inside the athletic training room, Dugas told Mainieri he expected to practice and lift weights Thursday, putting him on track to start in left field against the Razorbacks. He will likely bat third.

“If you've ever had a back spasm, you know how debilitating it can be for a day or two,” Mainieri said. “They seem to leave as quickly as they come. We're anticipating he'll be fine and ready to go.”

With Dugas in the fold, LSU will face a ranked team for the sixth time in the last seven weeks. Similarly to Vanderbilt, this one seems poised for a run at the College World Series. Arkansas held the top spot in Collegiate Baseball Newspaper’s poll the last three weeks. It hasn’t lost a weekend series.

The Razorbacks lead the country in home runs with 74 — LSU, which led the country at one time, has 60 — and boasts the highest on-base percentage (.405) and most runs scored (319) in the Southeastern Conference. Eight players have batting averages of at least .275, led by senior infielder Matt Goodheart.

For LSU, this series marks the beginning of its final push toward the postseason. The Tigers have improved since their 1-8 start to SEC play, winning two of their last three series as underclassmen gain experience, but they remain on the bubble of the NCAA tournament with 15 games left.

"We've got a lot of young kids in the lineup, and especially in the bullpen," junior center fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo said. "We're starting to figure it out. We're going to keep building on it."

Many of LSU’s players, like freshman right fielder Dylan Crews, will experience a packed home stadium for the first time in their careers.

Though about to play the No. 1 team in the country, Crews thinks LSU has momentum after winning two games in front of a full crowd last weekend against Ole Miss, especially now that LSU can reach 100% capacity inside Alex Box Stadium.

"I'm going to get better treatment than I did over at Ole Miss, for sure," Crews said. "They killed me out there."