Ticket allotments for LSU and Oklahoma, who will meet on Dec. 28 in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl's College Football Playoff semifinal game, have all been sold.
Peach Bowl officials announced Wednesday that slightly more than 26,000 tickets allotted to LSU and Oklahoma — 13,040 to each school — had all been sold 10 days ahead of the game to be played in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The winner of the game between No. 1 LSU and No. 4 Oklahoma will advance to the CFP championship game in New Orleans on Jan. 13 against the winner of the second semifinal matching No. 2 Ohio State with No. 3 Clemson.
Ohio State and Clemson will square off in the Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Arizona, also on Dec. 28.
In addition to the 26,080 tickets sold by the schools, the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl ticket office had previously sold out of the remaining ticket inventory back in July.
Due to the demand for tickets, an additional 1,500 standing room only tickets were also sold to the general public.
This year’s matchup represents the largest number of tickets sold in the 52-year history of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and is the Bowl’s 21st sellout in the past 23 games, according to a news release.
“We’re expecting a record crowd and an electric atmosphere in Mercedes-Benz Stadium,” Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said, noting the game will feature Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow of LSU and runnerup Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.
This will be LSU's seventh time to play in the Peach Bowl, tying the Tigers for the second-most of any school, while Oklahoma will be making its first appearance in the Atlanta bowl.
The Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl last hosted a CFP semifinal in 2016 when No. 1 Alabama topped No. 4 Washington 24-7.
That game boasted the largest crowd to ever see a football game in the old Georgia Dome with 75,996 in attendance.
Fans wishing to attend this year’s game can check with the Peach Bowl’s official secondary ticket exchange at https://www1.ticketmaster.com/2019-chick-fil-a-peach-bowl/event/0E00569790C51A57