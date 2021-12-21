WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Khayla Pointer had 19 points, seven rebounds and seven assists as No. 21 LSU beat short-handed Texas Tech 74-60 for its 10th straight victory on Tuesday in the West Palm Beach Invitational.
LSU scored 12 of the first 14 points, led 39-26 at the break and never trailed. Pointer reached the 1,500-point club in the first half.
“It’s much more enjoyable to get on a long charter flight going back home after a win,” said LSU coach Kim Mulkey, whose team picked up a pair of 14-point wins during the event in Florida. “Merry Christmas to everyone. Thank goodness for all these LSU fans that showed up."
The Tigers defeated Clemson 70-56 on Monday.
Jailin Cherry added 16 points, Alexis Morris had 13, Autumn Newby 12 and Faustine Aifuwa 10 for LSU (11-1), which won only nine games last season before the arrival of Mulkey. Newby also grabbed 12 rebounds for her first double-double with LSU, and Ryann Payne was the only Tiger reserve to score, finishing with four points.
LSU outrebounded Texas Tech 46-31, leading to a 16-6 advantage in second-chance points.
LSU jumped out to a 6-0 lead and never trailed. Cherry's fast-break, pull-up jumper put LSU ahead by double digits (16-5) for the first time with 3:33 left in the first quarter. The Red Raiders cut their deficit to 20-13 by the end of the quarter.
LSU's largest lead of the half arrived when Pointer scored the last basket of the first 20 minutes for a 39-26 edge. The lead never dipped below 10 in the second half.
“The kids started good,” Mulkey said. “We’ve just got to — in certain parts of the game — clamp down and understand the value of a big lead. We have to learn how to extend leads.”
LSU's advantage reached 18 points at 64-46 on Pointer's driving layup with 7:54 remaining.
Texas Tech was without All-American Vivian Gray, who did not travel with the Red Raiders to Florida for an undisclosed reason. She's averaging 17 points per game.
Rhyle McKinney scored 14 points, Bre’Amber Scott added 12 and Lexy Hightower had 10 for Texas Tech (7-4).
LSU plays Samford at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Monday at 6 p.m., followed by No. 13 Georgia on Dec. 30.