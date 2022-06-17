LSU’s Class of 2022 has four MLB Draft prospects projected to go in the first or second rounds: Bishop Gorman High School (Nevada) outfielder Justin Crawford, McQueen High School (Nevada) left-hander Rob Snelling, Hammond High School (South Carolina) third baseman Tucker Toman and Walton High School (Georgia) catcher Jared Jones.
After that, Johnson estimates there are five or six more on the fence between the major leagues or college baseball.
IMG Academy (Florida) catcher Brady Neal and Central High School (Pennsylvania) outfielder Paxton Kling are two of them – also listed as Top 100 prospects.
But the later MLB Draft this year makes things more difficult. It’s set for July 17-19 as a result of this year’s collective bargaining agreement, but normally takes place in early June.
“I'll give you my opinion: this is horrendous for us as coaches,” Johnson said. “I think there are four that have no chance of showing up here next year based on the season they had and where they are and it is what it is. I'm going to move forward to get us what we need. I'm not gonna let any one player hold our program hostage. It's a complicated issue that I spend every day working on.”
As a result, Johnson said they educate the players and have contingency plans in place for ones that decide to not come to campus.
The transfer portal is a part of that – an avenue coaches can use to overcome those losses. Two current players that Johnson noted made strides this season and could either return or opt for a professional career are right-hander Ty Floyd and designated hitter Brayden Jobert.
LSU will lose Cade Doughty and Jacob Berry to the draft as both are projected to go in the first round. Gavin Dugas is on the fence about his return.
“We’ve got to get Ty Floyd through the draft, but I think it would be a good decision for him to return,” Johnson said. “I mean Brayden hit 18 home runs at LSU and I think if you did a track record of LSU players who hit 18 home runs here there’s a good chance that they’re moving on. He’s got to decide if he’s really ready for that to go be successful or not? Our conversations have been good. Credit to him in the Vanderbilt series, he made a swing adjustment. It’s all there, he just wants to be more consistent and I want him to be more consistent.”
Retaining experienced college baseball players is something Johnson believes contributes to the success of a program. He singled out Notre Dame and Texas as examples of programs in Omaha that have older experienced players.
“Notre Dame has like seven fifth-year guys, and it really hasn’t changed over the past two years and Texas, I played those guys in 2020, it’s the same lineup,” Johnson said. “If you can condense it where you have an older team and know where everybody fits – that's when you have your best chance. We certainly have a lot of guys returning who got a lot of valuable experience this year.”