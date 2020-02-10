With back-to-back losses in Southeastern Conference play for the first time in two seasons, the LSU basketball team took a dip in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.
LSU, which was 18th last week, dropped seven spots to 25th after falling at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and at Auburn on Saturday.
However, the losses knocked LSU out of the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers, who were 18th last week, picked up the most votes of the teams outside the Top 25 with 81 points — seven fewer than No. 25 Michigan State.
Despite the twin losses, Will Wade's team is still tied for the SEC lead with Auburn and Kentucky, who were 11th and 12th, respectively, in both polls Monday.
Vanderbilt was winless in the SEC before taking a 99-90 victory over the Tigers, who 60 hours later suffered a 91-90 overtime setback at Auburn.
Auburn was 11th last week as well in the AP's nationwide poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters, but slipped from 10th to 11th in the coaches rankings.
LSU (17-6, 8-2 SEC) has now been in the AP poll for three consecutive weeks.
The Tigers, who had not been ranked in more than two months before that, were 22nd on Jan. 27 before moving up to 18th last week.
LSU tallied 160 points Monday and came in behind No. 24 Texas Tech (169). Michigan State had 124 points to lead the teams that also received votes.
Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP poll this season, remained there this week. The Bears also held steady in the coaches poll.
Baylor (21-1) extended its winning streak to 20 games with wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State.
AP Top 25 Poll
(first-place votes in parentheses)
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583
2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546
3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450
4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422
5. Louisville 21-3 1,331
6. Dayton 21-2 1,255
7. Duke 20-3 1,211
8. Florida State 20-3 1,170
9. Maryland 19-4 1,057
10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013
11. Auburn 21-2 998
12. Kentucky 18-5 853
13. Penn State 18-5 787
14. West Virginia 18-5 721
15. Villanova 17-6 581
16. Colorado 19-5 567
17. Oregon 18-6 497
18. Marquette 17-6 425
19. Butler 18-6 414
20. Houston 19-5 402
21. Iowa 17-7 374
22. Illinois 16-7 235
23. Creighton 18-6 213
24. Texas Tech 15-8 169
25. LSU 17-6 160
Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1.
USA Today coaches' poll
Rank Team Record Total points
1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786
2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776
3. Kansas 20-3 715
4. San Diego State 24-0 712
5. Louisville 21-3 667
6. Dayton 21-2 640
7. Duke 20-3 611
8. Florida State 20-3 560
9. Maryland 19-4 548
10. Seton Hall 18-5 542
11. Auburn 21-2 498
12. Kentucky 18-5 404
13. Penn State 18-5 392
14. West Virginia 18-5 380
15. Colorado 19-5 277
16. Villanova 17-6 265
17. Iowa 17-7 218
18. Oregon 18-6 210
19. Houston 19-5 209
20. Butler 18-6 173
21. Creighton 18-6 170
22. Marquette 17-6 141
23. Illinois 16-7 115
24. Texas Tech 15-8 92
25. Michigan State 16-8 88
Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Ohio State 20, Northern Iowa 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary's 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, Yale 1, Tulsa 1, Oklahoma 1, East Tennessee State 1.