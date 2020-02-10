BR.lsuolemissmain.020220 TS 1479.jpg
With back-to-back losses in Southeastern Conference play for the first time in two seasons, the LSU basketball team took a dip in the Associated Press Top 25 poll released Monday morning.

LSU, which was 18th last week, dropped seven spots to 25th after falling at Vanderbilt on Wednesday night and at Auburn on Saturday.

However, the losses knocked LSU out of the USA Today coaches poll. The Tigers, who were 18th last week, picked up the most votes of the teams outside the Top 25 with 81 points — seven fewer than No. 25 Michigan State.

Despite the twin losses, Will Wade's team is still tied for the SEC lead with Auburn and Kentucky, who were 11th and 12th, respectively, in both polls Monday.

Vanderbilt was winless in the SEC before taking a 99-90 victory over the Tigers, who 60 hours later suffered a 91-90 overtime setback at Auburn.

Auburn was 11th last week as well in the AP's nationwide poll of 64 sportswriters and broadcasters, but slipped from 10th to 11th in the coaches rankings.

LSU (17-6, 8-2 SEC) has now been in the AP poll for three consecutive weeks.

The Tigers, who had not been ranked in more than two months before that, were 22nd on Jan. 27 before moving up to 18th last week.

LSU tallied 160 points Monday and came in behind No. 24 Texas Tech (169). Michigan State had 124 points to lead the teams that also received votes.

Baylor, the seventh team to hold the No. 1 spot in the AP poll this season, remained there this week. The Bears also held steady in the coaches poll.

Baylor (21-1) extended its winning streak to 20 games with wins over Kansas State and Oklahoma State.

AP Top 25 Poll

(first-place votes in parentheses)

Rank Team Record Total points

1. Baylor (48) 21-1 1,583

2. Gonzaga (15) 25-1 1,546

3. Kansas (1) 20-3 1,450

4. San Diego State 24-0 1,422

5. Louisville 21-3 1,331

6. Dayton 21-2 1,255

7. Duke 20-3 1,211

8. Florida State 20-3 1,170

9. Maryland 19-4 1,057

10. Seton Hall 18-5 1,013

11. Auburn 21-2 998

12. Kentucky 18-5 853

13. Penn State 18-5 787

14. West Virginia 18-5 721

15. Villanova 17-6 581

16. Colorado 19-5 567

17. Oregon 18-6 497

18. Marquette 17-6 425

19. Butler 18-6 414

20. Houston 19-5 402

21. Iowa 17-7 374

22. Illinois 16-7 235

23. Creighton 18-6 213

24. Texas Tech 15-8 169

25. LSU 17-6 160

Others receiving votes: Michigan State 124, Rhode Island 57, Northern Iowa 44, BYU 43, Arizona 34, Purdue 27, Ohio State 14, Cincinnati 6, Stephen F. Austin 6, Michigan 3, Rutgers 2, Virginia 2, East Tennessee State 2, Wright State 1, Winthrop 1.

USA Today coaches' poll

Rank Team Record Total points

1. Baylor (19) 21-1 786

2. Gonzaga (13) 25-1 776

3. Kansas 20-3 715

4. San Diego State 24-0 712

5. Louisville 21-3 667

6. Dayton 21-2 640

7. Duke 20-3 611

8. Florida State 20-3 560

9. Maryland 19-4 548

10. Seton Hall 18-5 542

11. Auburn 21-2 498

12. Kentucky 18-5 404

13. Penn State 18-5 392

14. West Virginia 18-5 380

15. Colorado 19-5 277

16. Villanova 17-6 265

17. Iowa 17-7 218

18. Oregon 18-6 210

19. Houston 19-5 209

20. Butler 18-6 173

21. Creighton 18-6 170

22. Marquette 17-6 141

23. Illinois 16-7 115

24. Texas Tech 15-8 92

25. Michigan State 16-8 88

Others receiving votes: LSU 81, Arizona 53, Ohio State 20, Northern Iowa 20, Rhode Island 18, BYU 17, Purdue 14, Rutgers 9, Saint Mary's 7, Michigan 6, Cincinnati 2, Yale 1, Tulsa 1, Oklahoma 1, East Tennessee State 1.

***

