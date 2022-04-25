LSU has been missing a few of its key pieces to the roster for weeks now.
Gavin Dugas was scratched from the starting lineup on Friday, April 8, against Mississippi State with a hand injury. The injury happened when he slid into home plate against Florida. After traveling with the team to Arkansas and not playing, Dugas pinch hit against UL on Tuesday night.
LSU coach Jay Johnson said that the plan was originally to have Dugas in the starting lineup in game two against Missouri on Friday.
"Gavin was on the roster last weekend and was in the starting lineup on Friday and then batting practice he didn't feel like he could be 100% and give us what we needed," Johnson said. "Credit to him for at least being honest about that. He's reevaluating it today."
Alex Milazzo has been out with a knee injury from the Texas game on March 5 at the Shriners Classic. Since then, Milazzo has only pinch-hit against ULM on March 29.
The catcher was a late-scratch from the starting lineup against Grambling on April 5 because he re-aggravated the injury, then did not travel with the team to Mississippi State. On April 18, Johnson said that Milazzo could do just about everything but catch.
"Alex took live at-bats yesterday," Johnson said on Monday. "Everything is fine, they're holding up, it's just a matter of pain tolerance as far as what he can and what he can't do."
Javen Coleman, a sophomore left-handed pitcher who appeared in 14 games last season, was seen with an arm brace on his left arm this weekend. He exited the Feb. 26 game against Southern with arm soreness.
On March 28, Johnson said, "Coleman has an injury where it's taken some time to see what we need to do with that and it's not ready to be back yet."
He confirmed on Monday that Coleman will be out for the remainder of the season.