They're bringing back LSU’s three national championship quarterbacks — Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck and Matt Flynn — to serve as honorary game captains this week. A championship garnish on top of the Thanksgiving bounty that is this classic Saturday night showdown in Tiger Stadium between No. 5 LSU and No. 7 Florida.
By the time this season is over those three revered LSU quarterbacks, and everyone else who has thrown a pass for the Tigers, may be taking a back seat to Joe Burrow.
You saw the spark late last season. When Burrow gamely kept LSU in that seven-overtime insanity (three passing touchdowns, three more rushing) that was the Texas A&M game. Or him taking a Rocky Balboa-like shot on a pick six in the Fiesta Bowl before bouncing off the canvas to throw for nearly 400 yards and four touchdowns in the Tigers' 40-32 win.
Through five games this season Burrow’s spark has turned into a flame, a perfect blend of a focused, experienced quarterback and a superb scheme called by Steve Ensminger and crafted by passing game coordinator Joe Brady. It’s been a football version of a hypergolic rocket engine — when the fuel components are mixed they can’t help but ignite.
“We hit it right,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said. “I think that I couldn't ask for a better coordinator for right now, for Coach Ensminger and what he's doing. He's the general. And then have a young guy like Joe Brady come along to teach the offense … I think it's the perfect scenario for right now.
“And I think Joe Burrow is the perfect quarterback for us at this point in time. He's smart. He's a champ. He's going to stay in the pocket. He's going to take a hit. And we've got outstanding receivers.”
There has literally never been anything like the liftoff this offense has had. LSU’s 273 points are the most through five games in Southeastern Conference history. The Tigers’ 54.6 points per game lead the nation in scoring.
The straw stirring this combustible cocktail is Burrow, who has thrust LSU into the national championship picture and himself into the thick of the Heisman Trophy hunt. One oddsmaker, BetOnline.ag, had Burrow as second-favorite behind only Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa and just ahead of Oklahoma’s Jalen Hurts.
Someone asked Burrow this week if the Heisman was a goal on his radar.
“It was when I was little,” he said. “Not so much a goal now. I’d rather have a big, fat ring on my hand. It does cross your mind, but the games like this are the kind of games that you need to get there and to get to where we want to go as a team.”
If he stays healthy, Burrow could be occupying a seat in New York among the Heisman finalists (if not hoisting the trophy himself) and rewriting a lot of LSU football records. Prime among the endangered marks: 28 touchdown passes by Rohan Davey in 2001 and Mauck in 2003, and 3,347 yards passing by Davey also in 2001. Burrow already has 1,864 yards and 22 touchdowns passing, averaging a stunning 11.5 yards per attempt, putting him on pace for 4,474 yards and fifty-three touchdown passes in a 12-game regular season alone.
He’s doing it with exceptional accuracy, completing 78.4 percent of his passes, 83.9 percent when accounting for throwaways and drops per a story on the website FiveThirtyEight.com. And according to a website called SEC StatCat he is a scarcely believable 63.2 percent on completions of 20 yards or more. By comparison, Tagovailoa is at 32.9 percent on those passes; the SEC average is 33.3.
Of course, the path is going to get steeper. The defenses a rockier climb. The numbers harder to amass. And that starts with a big boulder named Florida, probably the best overall defense Burrow and the Tigers will face.
But he could hardly be off to a better start, Heisman wise. Again according FiveThirtyEight.com, Burrow’s passer efficiency rating of 216.2 is better than that of every Heisman-winning quarterback since 2004 through five games except Kyler Murray in 2018 (231.0). And Florida defensive coordinator Todd Grantham, who loves to bring the heat, probably knows by now that Burrow is completing better than 70 percent of his passes when pressured. The national average is 44 percent.
If Burrow has a fifth straight 300-yard passing game against this defense, in this game, on this stage, he will close the gap on Tagovailoa to the point that their showdown on Nov. 9 in Tuscaloosa could be a referendum on the Heisman — and the inside track on big fat rings. If Burrow can’t find the mark against Florida, something resembling his zero touchdown, two interception, 192-yard highly harassed game in Gainesville last year … well, the air pressure inside his Heisman balloon will drop about 20 PSI.
Burrow, who takes one online graduate class and spends most of his waking hours practicing and consuming game film, knows the treacherous road ahead.
“The real season starts now,” he said. “We’re in SEC play. Those first five games were nice to kind of get our confidence going, but this is when the real season starts. This is when the big-boy football is played.”
Big boys for big games. And no one has been bigger than Burrow in terms of what he means to LSU’s offense since Billy Cannon.
Cannon, LSU's lone Heisman winner.
Whether Burrow can give him company come December will be determined in large part Saturday night.