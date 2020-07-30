The Southeastern Conference is planning to keep things close for the 2020 season, a decision that would drop multiple games from each of its teams' schedules.
The league has opted to go the route of many other major football conferences by adoption a conference-only schedule for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, new first reported Sports Illustrated.
In all that would eliminate 56 games, including four LSU games, with each team playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule.
The Southeastern Conference announced Thursday it will play a 10-game, league-only schedule, joining the majority of the other major college f…
The elimination of such games will not only mean less football, but also a financial hit for many of the out-of-conference programs scheduled in many of them.
LSU was set to pay out more than $6 million across its non-conference opponents this season.
- Nicholls State: $575k
- Texas: $1M
- UT-San Antonio: $1.4M
- Rice: $3.5M
Multiple other Louisiana schools will lose out financially on those LSU games:
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia: $1.75M
- Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas: $1.4M
- Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt: $800k
- UL-Lafayette vs. Missouri: $1.3M
- Tulane vs. Mississippi State: $200K
[Editor's note: This story been updated to reflect an updated figure regarding LSU's contracts]
Scroll below for the full breakdown of non-conference opponents, LSU non-conference games and the full SEC non-conference schedule for each week.
SEC NON-CONFERENCE | By the numbers
- Total games: 56
BY CONFERENCE
- ACC: 8
- Sun Belt: 8
- Conference USA: 6
- Big 12: 4
- Mid-American: 4
- Mountain West: 4
- Southern: 4
- American: 3
- Ohio Valley: 3
- Southland: 3
- Independent: 3
- Pac-12: 2
- SWAC: 2
- Big South: 1
- Big Sky: 1
LSU NON-CONFERENCE GAMES
- Sept. 5 vs. UT-San Antonio (CUSA)
- Sept. 12 vs. Texas (Big 12)
- Sept. 19 at Rice (CUSA)
- Oct. 3 vs. Nicholls State (Southland)
FULL SEC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE
(bold: LSU game; italics: Louisiana school)
WEEK 1 (Sept. 3-5)
- Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Kentucky
- UT-San Antonio (CUSA) at LSU
- Alabama at Southern California (Pac-12)
- Nevada (MWC) at Arkansas
- Alcorn State (SWAC) at Auburn
- Eastern Washington (Big Sky) at Florida
- New Mexico (MWC) at Mississippi State
- Central Arkansas (Southland) at Missouri
- Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) at South Carolina
- Charlotte (CUSA) at Tennessee
- Abilene Christian (Southland) at Texas A&M
- Mercer (Southern) at Vanderbilt
- Ole Miss at Baylor (Big 12)
- Georgia at Virginia (ACC)
WEEK 2 (Sept. 12)
- Auburn at North Carolina (ACC)
- E. Tennessee State (Southern) at Florida
- Texas (Big 12) at LSU
- SE Missouri State (OVC) at Ole Miss
- Mississippi State at N.C. State (ACC)
- East Carolina (AAC) at South Carolina
- Tennessee at Oklahoma (Big 12)
- N. Texas (CUSA) at Texas A&M
- Georgia State (Sun Belt) at Alabama
- Arkansas at Notre Dame (IND.)
WEEK 3 (Sept. 19)
- South Alabama (Sun Belt) at Florida
- Kent State (MAC) at Kentucky
- Furman (Southern) at Tennessee
- Colorado (Pac-12) at Texas A&M
- Vanderbilt at Kansas State (Big 12)
- LSU at Rice (CUSA)
WEEK 4 (Sept. 26)
- Kent State (MAC) at Alabama
- Southern Miss (CUSA) at Auburn
- UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Georgia
- Tulane (AAC) at Mississippi State
- Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Missouri
- Colorado State (MWC) at Vanderbilt
WEEK 5 (Oct. 3)
- Charleston Southern (Big South) at Arkansas
- Nicholls State (Southland) at LSU
WEEK 6 (Oct. 10)
- Eastern Illinois (OVC) at Kentucky
- Missouri at BYU (IND.)
- Fresno State (MWC) at Texas A&M
WEEK 7 (Oct. 17)
- None
WEEK 8 (Oct. 24)
- UConn (AAC) at Ole Miss
WEEK 9 (Oct. 31)
- None
WEEK 10 (Nov. 7)
- None
WEEK 11 (Nov. 14)
- UT Martin (OVC) at Alabama
- UMass (ACC) at Auburn
WEEK 12 (Nov. 21)
- UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Arkansas
- New Mexico State (IND.) at Florida
- Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) at Ole Miss
- Alabama A&M (SWAC) at Mississippi State
- UL-Lafayette (Sun Belt) at Missouri
- Wofford (Southern) at South Carolina
- Troy (Sun Belt) at Tennessee
- Louisiana Tech (CUSA) at Vanderbilt
WEEK 13 (Nov. 26-28)
- Georgia Tech at Georgia (ACC)
- Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)
- South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)
- Florida at Florida State (ACC)