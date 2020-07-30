The Southeastern Conference is planning to keep things close for the 2020 season, a decision that would drop multiple games from each of its teams' schedules.

The league has opted to go the route of many other major football conferences by adoption a conference-only schedule for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, new first reported Sports Illustrated.

In all that would eliminate 56 games, including four LSU games, with each team playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule.

The elimination of such games will not only mean less football, but also a financial hit for many of the out-of-conference programs scheduled in many of them.

LSU was set to pay out more than $6 million across its non-conference opponents this season.

Nicholls State: $575k

Texas: $1M

UT-San Antonio: $1.4M

Rice: $3.5M

Multiple other Louisiana schools will lose out financially on those LSU games:

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia: $1.75M

Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas: $1.4M

Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt: $800k

UL-Lafayette vs. Missouri: $1.3M

Tulane vs. Mississippi State: $200K

Scroll below for the full breakdown of non-conference opponents, LSU non-conference games and the full SEC non-conference schedule for each week.

SEC NON-CONFERENCE | By the numbers

Total games: 56

BY CONFERENCE

ACC : 8

: 8 Sun Belt : 8

: 8 Conference USA : 6

: 6 Big 12 : 4

: 4 Mid-American : 4

: 4 Mountain West : 4

: 4 Southern : 4

: 4 American : 3

: 3 Ohio Valley : 3

: 3 Southland : 3

: 3 Independent : 3

: 3 Pac-12 : 2

: 2 SWAC : 2

: 2 Big South : 1

: 1 Big Sky: 1

LSU NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

Sept. 5 vs. UT-San Antonio (CUSA)

vs. UT-San Antonio (CUSA) Sept. 12 vs. Texas (Big 12)

vs. Texas (Big 12) Sept. 19 at Rice (CUSA)

at Rice (CUSA) Oct. 3 vs. Nicholls State (Southland)

FULL SEC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(bold: LSU game; italics: Louisiana school)

WEEK 1 (Sept. 3-5)

Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Kentucky

UT-San Antonio (CUSA) at LSU

Alabama at Southern California (Pac-12)

Nevada (MWC) at Arkansas

Alcorn State (SWAC) at Auburn

Eastern Washington (Big Sky) at Florida

New Mexico (MWC) at Mississippi State

Central Arkansas (Southland) at Missouri

Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) at South Carolina

Charlotte (CUSA) at Tennessee

Abilene Christian (Southland) at Texas A&M

Mercer (Southern) at Vanderbilt

Ole Miss at Baylor (Big 12)

Georgia at Virginia (ACC)

WEEK 2 (Sept. 12)

Auburn at North Carolina (ACC)

E. Tennessee State (Southern) at Florida

Texas (Big 12) at LSU

SE Missouri State (OVC) at Ole Miss

Mississippi State at N.C. State (ACC)

East Carolina (AAC) at South Carolina

Tennessee at Oklahoma (Big 12)

N. Texas (CUSA) at Texas A&M

Georgia State (Sun Belt) at Alabama

Arkansas at Notre Dame (IND.)

WEEK 3 (Sept. 19)

South Alabama (Sun Belt) at Florida

Kent State (MAC) at Kentucky

Furman (Southern) at Tennessee

Colorado (Pac-12) at Texas A&M

Vanderbilt at Kansas State (Big 12)

LSU at Rice (CUSA)

WEEK 4 (Sept. 26)

Kent State (MAC) at Alabama

Southern Miss (CUSA) at Auburn

UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Georgia

Tulane (AAC) at Mississippi State

Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Missouri

Colorado State (MWC) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 5 (Oct. 3)

Charleston Southern (Big South) at Arkansas

Nicholls State (Southland) at LSU

WEEK 6 (Oct. 10)

Eastern Illinois (OVC) at Kentucky

Missouri at BYU (IND.)

Fresno State (MWC) at Texas A&M

WEEK 7 (Oct. 17)

None

WEEK 8 (Oct. 24)

UConn (AAC) at Ole Miss

WEEK 9 (Oct. 31)

None

WEEK 10 (Nov. 7)

None

WEEK 11 (Nov. 14)

UT Martin (OVC) at Alabama

UMass (ACC) at Auburn

WEEK 12 (Nov. 21)

UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Arkansas

New Mexico State (IND.) at Florida

Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) at Ole Miss

Alabama A&M (SWAC) at Mississippi State

UL-Lafayette (Sun Belt) at Missouri

Wofford (Southern) at South Carolina

Troy (Sun Belt) at Tennessee

Louisiana Tech (CUSA) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 13 (Nov. 26-28)

Georgia Tech at Georgia (ACC)

Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)

South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)

Florida at Florida State (ACC)