LSU wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (6) pulls in a 38 yard pass from LSU quarterback Joe Burrow over Texas' Kobe Boyce (38) in 2019. The Tigers won 45-38.

The Southeastern Conference is planning to keep things close for the 2020 season, a decision that would drop multiple games from each of its teams' schedules.

The league has opted to go the route of many other major football conferences by adoption a conference-only schedule for 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic, new first reported Sports Illustrated.

In all that would eliminate 56 games, including four LSU games, with each team playing a 10-game SEC-only schedule.

The elimination of such games will not only mean less football, but also a financial hit for many of the out-of-conference programs scheduled in many of them.

LSU was set to pay out more than $6 million across its non-conference opponents this season.

  • Nicholls State: $575k
  • Texas: $1M
  • UT-San Antonio: $1.4M
  • Rice: $3.5M

Multiple other Louisiana schools will lose out financially on those LSU games:

  • Louisiana-Monroe vs. Georgia: $1.75M
  • Louisiana-Monroe vs. Arkansas: $1.4M
  • Louisiana Tech vs. Vanderbilt: $800k
  • UL-Lafayette vs. Missouri: $1.3M
  • Tulane vs. Mississippi State: $200K

Scroll below for the full breakdown of non-conference opponents, LSU non-conference games and the full SEC non-conference schedule for each week.

SEC NON-CONFERENCE | By the numbers

  • Total games: 56

BY CONFERENCE

  • ACC: 8
  • Sun Belt: 8
  • Conference USA: 6
  • Big 12: 4
  • Mid-American: 4
  • Mountain West: 4
  • Southern: 4
  • American: 3
  • Ohio Valley: 3
  • Southland: 3
  • Independent: 3
  • Pac-12: 2
  • SWAC: 2
  • Big South: 1
  • Big Sky: 1

LSU NON-CONFERENCE GAMES

  • Sept. 5 vs. UT-San Antonio (CUSA)
  • Sept. 12 vs. Texas (Big 12)
  • Sept. 19 at Rice (CUSA)
  • Oct. 3 vs. Nicholls State (Southland)

FULL SEC NON-CONFERENCE SCHEDULE

(bold: LSU game; italics: Louisiana school)

WEEK 1 (Sept. 3-5)

  • Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Kentucky
  • UT-San Antonio (CUSA) at LSU
  • Alabama at Southern California (Pac-12)
  • Nevada (MWC) at Arkansas
  • Alcorn State (SWAC) at Auburn
  • Eastern Washington (Big Sky) at Florida
  • New Mexico (MWC) at Mississippi State
  • Central Arkansas (Southland) at Missouri
  • Coastal Carolina (Sun Belt) at South Carolina
  • Charlotte (CUSA) at Tennessee
  • Abilene Christian (Southland) at Texas A&M
  • Mercer (Southern) at Vanderbilt
  • Ole Miss at Baylor (Big 12)
  • Georgia at Virginia (ACC)

WEEK 2 (Sept. 12)

  • Auburn at North Carolina (ACC)
  • E. Tennessee State (Southern) at Florida
  • Texas (Big 12) at LSU
  • SE Missouri State (OVC) at Ole Miss
  • Mississippi State at N.C. State (ACC)
  • East Carolina (AAC) at South Carolina
  • Tennessee at Oklahoma (Big 12)
  • N. Texas (CUSA) at Texas A&M
  • Georgia State (Sun Belt) at Alabama
  • Arkansas at Notre Dame (IND.)

WEEK 3 (Sept. 19)

  • South Alabama (Sun Belt) at Florida
  • Kent State (MAC) at Kentucky
  • Furman (Southern) at Tennessee
  • Colorado (Pac-12) at Texas A&M
  • Vanderbilt at Kansas State (Big 12)
  • LSU at Rice (CUSA)

WEEK 4 (Sept. 26)

  • Kent State (MAC) at Alabama
  • Southern Miss (CUSA) at Auburn
  • UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Georgia
  • Tulane (AAC) at Mississippi State
  • Eastern Michigan (MAC) at Missouri
  • Colorado State (MWC) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 5 (Oct. 3)

  • Charleston Southern (Big South) at Arkansas
  • Nicholls State (Southland) at LSU

WEEK 6 (Oct. 10)

  • Eastern Illinois (OVC) at Kentucky
  • Missouri at BYU (IND.)
  • Fresno State (MWC) at Texas A&M

WEEK 7 (Oct. 17)

  • None

WEEK 8 (Oct. 24)

  • UConn (AAC) at Ole Miss

WEEK 9 (Oct. 31)

  • None

WEEK 10 (Nov. 7)

  • None

WEEK 11 (Nov. 14)

  • UT Martin (OVC) at Alabama
  • UMass (ACC) at Auburn

WEEK 12 (Nov. 21)

  • UL Monroe (Sun Belt) at Arkansas
  • New Mexico State (IND.) at Florida
  • Georgia Southern (Sun Belt) at Ole Miss
  • Alabama A&M (SWAC) at Mississippi State
  • UL-Lafayette (Sun Belt) at Missouri
  • Wofford (Southern) at South Carolina
  • Troy (Sun Belt) at Tennessee
  • Louisiana Tech (CUSA) at Vanderbilt

WEEK 13 (Nov. 26-28)

  • Georgia Tech at Georgia (ACC)
  • Kentucky at Louisville (ACC)
  • South Carolina at Clemson (ACC)
  • Florida at Florida State (ACC)

