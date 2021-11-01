The LSU-Alabama game has held up as one of the most intense college football rivalries with national titles, conference championships and bragging rights consistently on the line each season.

When LSU travels to Alabama for a 6:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday, the college football spotlight won't be on the Tigers and Crimson Tide for the first time in quite some time.

Alabama started the week as a 28.5-point favorite at home - a sign of which which way the wind is blowing in this rivalry. While Ed Orgeron is on his way out the door at LSU, Nick Saban keeps piling up the wins at Alabama.

An improved LSU rushing attack may give the Tigers a shot at competing with the Crimson Tide, but Alabama will have the edge in nearly every area you can imagine.

LSU was criticized for a lack of passion on the field through the first few weeks of the season. It's hard to see LSU not showing up for an opponent like Alabama, but Orgeron is officially in the lame-duck stage of his time at LSU.

Chasen Hines returns, Sage Ryan out in latest injury update for LSU LSU can expect some of its players that were out at practice during the open week to return.

Week 10: LSU vs. Alabama

When: Saturday, Nov. 6 at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The line: LSU (+28.5) at Alabama

Series record: Alabama leads, 54-26-5

Alabama record: 6-2, 3-2 in SEC

LSU record: 4-4, 2-3 in SEC

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on ESPN and the Watch ESPN app with a cable account subscription that includes ESPN.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

627: Number of rushing yards by LSU RB Tyrion Davis-Price

2,009: Number of passing yards for LSU QB Max Johnson

2,453: Number of passing yards for Alabama QB Bryce Young.

9: Number of sacks by Alabama LB Will Anderson

SEC schedule for Saturday

11 a.m. - Missouri at Georgia (ESPN)

11 a.m. - Liberty at Ole Miss (SECN)

2:30 p.m. - Auburn at Texas A&M (CBS)

3 p.m. - Mississippi State at Arkansas (SECN)

6 p.m. - LSU at Alabama (ESPN)

6 p.m. - Tennessee at Kentucky (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. - Florida at South Carolina (SECN)

Key storylines