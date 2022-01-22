As the midpoint of the SEC schedule approaches, the LSU women’s basketball team isn’t sneaking up on anyone any more.
Under the leadership of Hall of Fame, first-year coach Kim Mulkey and a strong core of fifth-year seniors, the No. 11 Tigers have announced themselves as a player, not just for an NCAA tournament berth but a high seed.
Mulkey said she’s not wasting anytime reflecting on the change in roles from hunter to hunted as the Tigers prepare for back-to-back road games at Florida and Arkansas coming off a conference bye. LSU plays the Gators at 1 p.m. Sunday.
ESPN bracketologist Charlie Crème nudged LSU (17-2, 5-1 in SEC play) up to a projected 2-seed for the tournament and the USA Today coaches poll has the Tigers ranked No. 10.
“We don’t spend a lot of time talking about being the hunted because we haven’t arrived,” Mulkey said. “We are starting this and ‘Wow, what a way to start.’ It’s been fun, exciting but too much basketball to be played against good teams. Are we the 10th best team in the country? I don’t know that.
“You want to be relevant and respected. I think we are.”
LSU leads the SEC in scoring (76.6 per game) and margin (+19.1), led by Khayla Pointer (18.2) and Alexis Morris (14.7), both among the league’s top 15 scorers. The Tigers are also getting balance from better shooting by forward Faustine Aifuwa and get a boost with the return of leading rebounder Autumn Newby. Aifuwa leads the league in conference games only with a 65.5 field goal percentage.
The Tigers are going to get every team’s best shot the rest of the way, and Florida is a dangerous place to go.
The Gators (14-5, 4-2) mirror the Tigers' rebound coming off a bad year under a new coach and with a speedy, quick lineup.
Last season, Florida was 12-14 and 3-11 in SEC play with one of their victories in Baton Rouge.
Florida is now riding a four-game winning streak under interim coach Kelly Rae Finley, who was promoted when Cam Neubauer resigned in July amid allegations of racial and other verbal abuse of players, assistants and trainers. The Gators have rallied despite an 0-2 start and losing one of its best players, Lavender Briggs, for the season with a shin injury
“I’m so impressed with their quickness, speed and transition game,” Mulkey said. “They have a lot of players they play. It’s going to be a very difficult game. They’re confident right now.”
The Gators started their streak with a 97-89, double-overtime victory at Texas A&M and beat No. 23 Kentucky handily, 77-52, on Thursday.
The Gators seem to do what’s necessary to win with the league’s 12th best scoring average (69.7) and No. 11 scoring defense with middle-of-the-pack numbers in rebounding. Senior guard Kiara Smith averages 13.8 points per game and 6-0 forward Jordyn Merritt 10.5, but the Gators win with numbers. Eleven players average at least 10 minutes per game.
Freshman guard Alberte Rimdal was SEC Freshman of the Week last after hitting 5-of-5 on 3-point shots against Kentucky and is shooting 37.1% (23 of 62) from beyond the arc.
“They stay in the paint, and dribble penetrate really well,” Mulkey said. “They’re beating people. It’s going to be tough for us.”