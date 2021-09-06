After suffering a humbling 38-27 loss to UCLA in Los Angeles, the LSU football team will look to regain some momentum on Saturday against McNeese State before beginning the SEC slate.

McNeese State (0-1) is an FCS opponent that offers LSU the opportunity to try to get things right. The Cowboys are coming off a 42-36 loss to West Florida, which is the defending Div. II national champion after taking the title in 2019. The 2020 season was canceled on the Div. II level.

There are few areas that LSU coach Ed Orgeron can feel comfortable about going into Saturday’s home opener at Tiger Stadium, and the sixth-year head coach is feeling the heat thanks to a 5-6 mark following the program’s 2019 national championship.

Saturday's game in Baton Rouge will provide a family reunion with Orgeron going up against his son, Cody, who is the starting quarterback for McNeese State.

The McNeese State contest and the Sept. 11 home game against Central Michigan are meant to provide warm-ups before the Tigers (0-1) travel to Mississippi State on Sept. 25 for the SEC opener.

Week 2: McNeese State Cowboys vs. LSU Tigers

When: 7 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11

Where: Tiger Stadium, Baton Rouge, Louisiana

The line: TBD

Series record: LSU leads, 1-0.

McNeese State’s record: 0-1

LSU’s record: 0-1

HOW TO WATCH, STREAMING

The game is available to watch on SEC Network+ or ESPN+ through a subscription in the Watch ESPN app or at WatchESPN.com.

RADIO

WWL 870 AM/105.3 FM (New Orleans)

WDGL-FM 98.1 FM (Baton Rouge)

KLWB 103.7 FM (Lafayette)

LSU sports news in your inbox If you're a Tiger fan you won't want to miss this newsletter. Sign up today. e-mail address * Sign Up

Check here for more information on LSU football radio affiliates.

NUMBERS TO KNOW

49: The number of rushing yards gained by LSU on 20 carries against UCLA.

2: The number of penalties LSU earned against UCLA.

367: The number of yards that Cody Orgeron, Ed’s son, threw for in the season opener.

148: The number of receiving yards by Kayshon Boutte vs. UCLA.

SEC SCHEDULE FOR SATURDAY'S GAMES

11 a.m. - Alabama State at Auburn (SECN)

11 a.m. - South Carolina at East Carolina (ESPN2)

11 a.m. - Pittsburgh at Tennessee (ESPN)

12 p.m. - Florida at South Florida (ABC)

2:30 p.m. - UAB at Georgia (ESPN2)

2:30 p.m. - Texas A&M at Colorado (FOX)

3 p.m. - Mercer at Alabama (SECN)

6 p.m. - Texas at Arkansas (ESPN)

6 p.m. - N.C. State at Mississippi State (ESPN2)

6:30 p.m. - Missouri at Kentucky (SEC Network)

6:30 p.m. - Austin Peay at Ole Miss (SEC Network+, ESPN+)

9 p.m. - Vanderbilt at Colorado State (CBS Sports Network)

KEY STORYLINES TO FOLLOW

Proof vaccination or negative COVID test required to attend LSU football home games

Rabalais: LSU failed to address 2020 problems, now Ed Orgeron's future at LSU is in question

What national media are saying about LSU's 38-27 loss to UCLA: 'The outlook... has shifted'

McNeese State is next up for LSU football; learn more about the Cowboys' offense, defense here

John Emery, Jared Small unavailable during UCLA loss; more LSU football notes from opener