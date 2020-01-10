Statistically, the low point of Trendon Watford’s still-young college basketball career came on the evening of Dec. 18 in LSU’s head-scratching, 11-point setback against East Tennessee State.
The five-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American scored a career-low seven points and tied his career-low of three rebounds in a 74-63 loss to ETSU, which stunned LSU when it built a 23-point second-half lead and coasted to the win.
In the three weeks since, starting with a narrow two-point loss to USC on Dec. 21, the 6-foot-9 forward from Birmingham, Alabama, has been on a tear.
In the past four games, Watford has averaged 15.5 points and 8.8 rebounds in helping LSU win three consecutive games since falling to USC in Los Angeles.
Watford, who put up a career-high 21 points to go with nine rebounds in a 79-77 comeback win over Arkansas on Wednesday night, and the Tigers will attempt to keep it going when they face Mississippi State at 7 p.m. Saturday in the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.
Even though it’s still very early in the Southeastern Conference schedule, it’s a huge game for both teams.
LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC) is looking to stay unbeaten in the league, while Mississippi State (9-5, 0-2 SEC) wants to avoid slipping into a deeper hole after losing to Auburn and Alabama to open conference play.
Watford and the Tigers will have their hands full with a pair of tall and talented Mississippi State forwards in 6-foot-10 Reggie Perry and 6-11 Abdul Ado.
But confidence is one thing Watford, who is averaging 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds in starting 13 of 14 games, doesn’t lack.
He's also made 12 of 14 free throws in wins over Tennessee and Arkansas after shooting just 56.9% in the first 12 games and is now up to 63.1%.
He’s put in the work to gain the trust of coach Will Wade and his staff, considering they went to him twice in the final 35 seconds against Arkansas.
Trailing by one with 32 seconds left, Watford muscled his way into the paint area for a basket and was fouled. He made the free throw to give the Tigers a two-point lead before winding up in the same situation seconds later after Arkansas matched his three-point play.
Watford got the call again and left Arkansas guard Jimmy Whitt in his wake with a spin move that helped him get the ball into the basket while drawing another foul.
He converted that free throw as well with 8 seconds to play and LSU hung on after Charles Manning blocked two Arkansas 3-point shots in the game’s final seconds.
“Coach Wade drew up a few plays for me coming out of the timeout,” Watford said. “He just trusted in me to do what I do every day. I have to thank him and thank my teammates for putting me in position for it.”
“He’s coming on, and now we’ve got to keep him consistent and keep him hungry and keep him urgent and keep him moving along the same path,” Wade said. “He’s certainly coming into his own and is playing quite a bit better.”
LSU senior Skylar Mays, who had some key baskets and a huge defensive play down the stretch, certainly appreciated what Watford was able to do.
“He’s special, man,” Mays said of Watford, who's raised his scoring and rebounding averages by almost a full point since the ETSU loss. “He’s been playing great as we have been going along. He’s really turned the corner.
“Trendon made awesome plays, really saved me today,” he said.
Arkansas coach Eric Musselman couldn’t help but notice, too.
“I thought he made some great plays,” he said after his team suffered just its second loss of the season. “Defensively, we wanted to try to attack his lateral foot speed, but he did a great job scoring the basketball.
“For a freshman, he’s got a great body … he’s strong. He used his left hand tonight really well. Tremendous player, there’s no question about it.”
Wade didn’t hesitate to go to Watford in the clutch, not even after he missed two chip-shots at the rim in the final four minutes — one on a dunk — when either would have given his team the lead.
“For him to do that and come back and make those winning plays, and then have the poise to knock down the free throw after those two big plays, is tremendous,” Wade said. “I’m very, very proud of him.”
The basics
WHAT: Mississippi State at LSU
WHEN: 7 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
TV: ESPN
ONLINE: www.ESPN.com/watch
RADIO: WDGL, 98.1; WWL-AM, 1350; KLWB-FM, 103.7
UP NEXT: at Texas A&M, 6 p.m. Tuesday
Briefly
• LSU has started conference play 2-0 for the second year in a row. Other teams off to 2-0 starts are Auburn, Florida and Kentucky.
• LSU erased an 11-point deficit to down Arkansas on Wednesday. They lost the other two times they've trailed by 10 or more.
• LSU leads Mississippi State 111-102 in a series that began in 1909. The 213 meetings are the most vs. any school for the Tigers.
Probable lineups
Mississippi State (9-5, 0-2 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Tyson Carter 6-4 Sr. 14.1 3.9*
G Nick Weatherspoon 6-2 Jr. 14.0 2.5
G Robert Woodard 6-7 So. 12.0 7.8
F Reggie Perry 6-10 So. 15.7 9.6
F Abdul Ado 6-11 Jr. 5.5 6.9
Key reserves
G D.J. Stewart 6-6 Fr. 8.1 1.9
G Iverson Molinar 6-3 Fr. 8.6 2.3*
F Keyshawn Feazell 6-8 Jr. 2.1 2.7
LSU (10-4, 2-0 SEC)
Starters
Pos. Name Ht. Cl. Pts. Rebs.
G Javonte Smart 6-4 So. 10.9 4.8*
G Skylar Mays 6-4 Sr. 16.1 4.6
F Darius Days 6-6 So. 12.9 8.6
F Emmitt Williams 6-6 So. 13.1 6.9
F Trendon Watford 6-9 Fr. 13.4 6.4
Key reserves
G Charles Manning 6-5 Jr. 8.0 3.4
G Marlon Taylor 6-6 Sr. 1.6 2.8
G Aundre Hyatt 6-5 Fr. 1.8 1.9
* assists