Under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger, LSU has scored a touchdown or field goal in 40 of its 43 red-zone opportunities going into Saturday night's matchup with SEC foe Ole Miss.

Four key facts to know as LSU hosts Ole Miss on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium.

5

With a victory Saturday, LSU will have five wins in September for just the second time in school history

8

Consecutive games in which LSU hasn't allowed a first-quarter touchdown dating to the 2017 season

40

Scores in 43 red-zone opportunities for LSU with Steve Ensminger in the role of offensive coordinator

201

Career tackles for LSU linebacker Devin White, who leads the SEC this season with 38

