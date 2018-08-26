LSU coach Ed Orgeron will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday to preview the Tigers' primetime season opener against top 10-ranked Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on Sunday.
There's been no shortage of storylines during fall camp: the quarterback battle that's gone from Justin McMillan, Myles Brennan, Joe Burrow and Lowell Narcisse to just Brennan and Burrow; the reinstatement of defensive back Kristian Fulton; the arrests and suspensions of offensive lineman Ed Ingram and linebacker Tyler Taylor; the lowest preseason ranking for the team since 2000; and a players-only meeting to address the flurry of possible camp distractions.
Follow live updates below from Orgeron's news conference.
